Several new principals in Dubuque County’s public K-12 schools are preparing to welcome students to their campuses this week.
Three new principals will lead schools in the Dubuque Community School District, with three other principals relocating to other schools in the district and one new administrator in Western Dubuque Community School District.
The Telegraph Herald spoke with these new leaders about their strengths as administrators and their visions for their schools.
Jesse Freiburger
School: Marshall Elementary School in Dubuque.
Succeeding: Sheila Schmidt, who left the district to become principal at Terrace Learning Center in Ankeny, Iowa.
Background: Freiburger was a student needs facilitator at Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School since 2017 and previously was a physical education teacher in the district, beginning in 2005.
Strengths as an administrator: In his previous roles in the district, Freiburger worked with students of various ages, abilities and backgrounds.
“I feel I’ve got a strong knack for building relationships with the different stakeholders and members of schools,” he said. “I think it’s extremely important that our staff build relationships with kids. I think that’s the foundation for getting kids to learn and trust and work hard for their teachers.”
Vision for the school: Freiburger hopes to encourage families to get involved at Marshall, particularly as the school continues to return to normalcy after the pandemic. He also wants to continue to “build on the positive community” that he already sees at Marshall.
Eddie Santiago
School: Alta Vista Campus in Dubuque.
Succeeding: Chris Oberhoffer, who is the new principal of Washington Middle School.
Background: Santiago was an assistant principal/registrar at Hempstead High School since 2016. Before holding that position, he worked as a counselor at Dubuque Senior High School for six years and Hempstead for three years.
Strengths as an administrator: Santiago believes his time as a counselor at both district high schools prepared him well for Alta Vista, which welcomes students from both Senior and Hempstead. He said he also worked in alternative educational settings prior to his time in the district, including a variety of school-based treatment and youth residential centers.
Vision for the school: Santiago said his key goal is to help students achieve their full potential and reach graduation.
“I also want to make sure we’re finding the balance with social-emotional learning and being able to learn these life skills and life lessons that will make students successful out in the real world,” he said.
Valerie Loewenberg
School: Dubuque Online School.
Background: Loewenberg was an educational support leader for the district since 2015, spending the last two years supporting students in the district’s virtual learning programs. She previously was a middle and elementary school teacher in the district, beginning in 2004.
Strengths as an administrator: Loewenberg said she emphasizes collaboration and relationships as a leader, which she sees as essential in her new role at the helm of the district’s newly accredited, permanent online school.
“It’s so important with virtual learning that we have that close collaboration because our students aren’t right in front of us,” she said. “We have to lean into relationships … to ensure our students’ academic and social emotional needs are being met.”
Vision for the school: Loewenberg’s first goal is to successfully build and launch the virtual school, from information systems and digital curricula to teacher training. She also will focus on providing flexible learning experiences for students and families, being sensitive to the situations that led them to choose virtual learning.
Greg Deutmeyer
School: Epworth Elementary School in Epworth.
Succeeding: Dan Butler, who is now superintendent of Western Dubuque Community Schools.
Background: Deutmeyer has spent his 13-year teaching career in the Western Dubuque district. He first worked as a special education teacher at Cascade Elementary for six years, then as an instructional coach at Epworth Elementary for the past seven years.
Strengths as an administrator: Deutmeyer said he is a relationship-focused leader and noted that he already has connections with many of the Epworth Elementary staff, which will help him transition to the principal role.
Vision for the school: Deutmeyer hopes to create a welcoming environment for students and staff by emphasizing the building’s core values, defining how each staff member might display those traits.
“What behaviors do I do as a principal that live out those values? What behaviors does a first-grade teacher do, or a custodian do, that reflects those values?” he said. “I think if we do that, that’s going to trickle down and have a positive impact on our students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.