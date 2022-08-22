New principals
Marshall Elementary School principal Jesse Freiburger takes part in a meeting with his leadership team on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.

 Dave Kettering

Several new principals in Dubuque County’s public K-12 schools are preparing to welcome students to their campuses this week.

Three new principals will lead schools in the Dubuque Community School District, with three other principals relocating to other schools in the district and one new administrator in Western Dubuque Community School District.

