Stacy Jennings and her children, Xena Hines (from left), 10, Molly Hines, 8, and Lucious Hines Jr., 9, enjoy cold drinks during the annual Back to School Bash at Audubon Elementary School in Dubuque on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.
Brian Kuhle, chief human resources officer for Dubuque Community Schools, helps Erica Brewer fill out a job application for the district during the annual Back to School Bash at Audubon Elementary School in Dubuque on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.
School isn't back in session quite yet, but you wouldn't be able to tell from the looks of Audubon Elementary on Saturday as hundreds flocked to the area for the annual Back-to-School Bash.
Groups of giggling kids swung from playground equipment or snuck in a quick game of basketball as music flowed from nearby speakers. Around the perimeter of the parking lot, families lined up in the August heat to receive free school supplies and food boxes, as well as to get help with school registration, vaccinations and more.
"We're starting to see more people come out," said longtime event organizer Anderson Sainci, a member of the Dubuque Black Men Coalition and the Dubuque School Board. "The pandemic has shown us that there's still a need, and there's people with unmet needs like school supplies, food, (etc.)."
Cars lined the block, and then the one after that, as attendees showed up to check off as many boxes as possible on their back-to-school checklist.
"(Having it all in one place), it kind of helps with some pressure for moms and parents who don't really have a lot of time to do it, so they can get it done before the school year starts," said Monica Hudson, who has four young kids.
Hudson's oldest, 7-year-old Amani, was waiting with her mom to receive some new school supplies. Amani said she was feeling okay about school starting but that she was most excited to "see friends" after the summer break.
"I'm ready to kick them out for a little bit (during the day)," Monica Hudson joked, echoing the sentiments of many parents by early August. "Summer gives them all a break to just be kids for a little bit, but now it's time for them to go back. … I think they're excited."
This year, the theme for the back-to-school bash was "Build a Healthier Community." Event organizers said the goal was to help address health and wealth disparities in the area, such as the financial burden many families feel at the beginning of the school year.
"This is a place for people to mobilize and get what they need," said Dierre Littleton, director of equity for the Dubuque Community School District. "That's exactly what equity is about. … If there's a barrier and we are in a position to meet that barrier, we should try to meet people where they are and make a difference."
First-time attendee Koreen Erickson stopped by to grab school supplies for her two kids, ages 7 and 4. She said events like Saturday's help fill a need for lower-income families as well as provide a community atmosphere.
"With my disability, I can't afford all the school supplies and stuff," she said. "So all this definitely helps because otherwise I wouldn't be able to make it."
