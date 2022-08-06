School isn't back in session quite yet, but you wouldn't be able to tell from the looks of Audubon Elementary on Saturday as hundreds flocked to the area for the annual Back-to-School Bash. 

Groups of giggling kids swung from playground equipment or snuck in a quick game of basketball as music flowed from nearby speakers. Around the perimeter of the parking lot, families lined up in the August heat to receive free school supplies and food boxes, as well as to get help with school registration, vaccinations and more. 

