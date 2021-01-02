The filing deadline is approaching for the upcoming special election in Dubuque.
Candidates have until 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, to file nomination papers for the March 2 special election to fill the First Ward seat on the City Council. Nomination papers must be filed in the county auditor’s office on the fourth floor of the Dubuque County Courthouse, 720 Central Ave.
The ward covers much of the southern and western half of Dubuque. Kevin Lynch was appointed in the summer to fill the vacancy after Brett Shaw resigned in July as he moved from the city, but in August, local officials received a petition with more than 200 signatures calling for an election to fill the seat. Lynch announced that he will not run in a special election.
Affidavits of candidacy and nomination petitions are available at https://bit.ly/2JvwTWb.
The release states that if more than two candidates file, a primary election will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 2.