Local union officials will host a virtual workersmemorial event Tuesday.
The event is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday. The event can be streamed live at Facebook.com/IowaAFLCIO or Zoom.us/j/525180208.
The event typically is held each year in memory of the Iowa workers who died in job-related incidents over the prior year. According to a letter from Tom Townsend, president of the Dubuque Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO, 63 Iowans died on the job in the most-recent year.
Speakers at this year's virtual memorial event include Ken Sagar, the president of the Iowa Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO, and Rod Roberts, labor commissioner for the Iowa Department of Labor.