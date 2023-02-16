Sarah El Khatib (from left), Khalid El Khatib, Janet El Khatib and Iman El Khatib pose at the DeSoto House in Galena, Ill., on Wednesday. The El Khatib family was visiting Galena as part of Janet’s highly detailed “home for the holidays” schedule for the days around Christmas, which garnered national attention on the “Today” show after Khalid shared his mother’s itinerary and menu of themed dinners and snacks on Twitter.
A Dubuque woman whose detailed Christmas itinerary landed her in the national spotlight in December appeared on the "Today" show in New York City this morning.
Shortly before Christmas, Janet El Khatib's son Khalid -- who grew up in Dubuque and now lives in New York -- shared his mother's annual “home for the holidays” email on Twitter. The detailed list of themed dinners, snacks and events to be offered each day leading up to the holiday went viral, garnering thousands of likes.
At that time, the family appeared on the "Today" show via a virtual interview from Dubuque, during which Janet shared that she watches the show religiously and particularly admires host Hoda Kotb.
This week, Janet is visiting Khalid in New York, and the pair appeared live on the Today Plaza this morning to meet Kotb and other show hosts in person.
Janet, the holiday list mom that went viral after son @kmelkhat tweeted about her plans and is a @hodakotb superfan, is visiting the TODAY Plaza with her son to finally meet Hoda and help us out organizing our morning stories 😉
