A Dubuque man has pleaded guilty to seriously injuring his infant daughter last year.
Luke P. Heim, 20, of Dubuque, recently pleaded guilty in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to a charge of child endangerment causing serious injury.
Heim now faces a 10-year prison sentence. His sentencing hearing will be held Dec. 20 at the Dubuque County Courthouse.
Court documents state that the 2-month-old girl suffered a fractured femur, bleeding in the brain, blood spots in both eyes and bruising to the neck and chest.
Her mother, Gabrielle M. Fondell, 20, of Dubuque, reported that she dropped off the infant and her 1-year-old sister at Heim’s residence Nov. 20 to spend the night there. When Heim picked up Fondell on Nov. 21 with the girls, Fondell saw that the 2-month-old “was having difficulty breathing and (her) eyes were red.”
Fondell had Heim drive to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, where doctors treated the child and staff called the police. The child was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Investigators reported that Heim told them he was upset with Fondell while watching the girls, documents state.
Heim told authorities that the infant hit her head as he was placing her in a bassinet, documents state. He also reported that she hit her head on a door jamb “as he was spinning around forcefully as he was upset with Fondell.”
While Heim was bouncing the infant to keep her from crying, he reported that “a couple of times, (the infant’s) head fell back and forward, describing the motion as whiplash, like when rear-ended from a car,” documents state.
Heim also told investigators he believed the infant injured her leg when he was pulling her out of a car seat while her leg was caught in a strap.