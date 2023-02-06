A divided City Council late Monday night agreed to move forward with a proposal to install automated cameras in Dubuque to issue speeding fines. 

Council members voted 5-2 to approve the proposal brought forward by Dubuque police. Council members later this month are expected to consider an ordinance that will dictate how the cameras will operate and penalties to be imposed. City Manager Mike Van Milligen said it will be presented at the next council meeting on Feb. 20.

DrP

How many of you never go over the speed limit by even 1mph? I find it ridiculous to even vote on this until more info is shared.

Other notes “the corridor of Central Avenue” do you mean the Corridor that you’re going to add a big bottle neck to in the middle of it when you turn into two way?

Also “ Studies examining the use of automated traffic cameras have shown them to reduce crashes.” on a related note studies have shown that speed bumps every 10 feet totally eliminates all crashes.

