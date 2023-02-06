A divided City Council late Monday night agreed to move forward with a proposal to install automated cameras in Dubuque to issue speeding fines.
Council members voted 5-2 to approve the proposal brought forward by Dubuque police. Council members later this month are expected to consider an ordinance that will dictate how the cameras will operate and penalties to be imposed. City Manager Mike Van Milligen said it will be presented at the next council meeting on Feb. 20.
City staff still have not determined when the cameras would be installed, what roadways they would be placed on or how the fines would be determined.
Mayor Brad Cavanagh was joined by Council Members Susan Farber, Laura Roussell, Ric Jones and Danny Sprank in voting for the proposal. They all said the cameras will encourage motorists to slow down and drive more safely.
"We don't want any of our families to be hurt," Sprank said. "I'm sorry if this sounds heavy handed, but it seems like this is the only option that we have left."
However, Council Members David Resnick and Katy Wethal argued that the proposal was rushed by city staff and lacked the details needed to allow council members to make an informed judgement on the use of automated traffic cameras.
"We haven't done our due diligence," Resnick said. "This is going way too fast for as huge as this is going to be for our citizens."
During the meeting, Police Chief Jeremy Jensen argued that the cameras will both improve overall traffic safety in the community and help the police department compensate for ongoing staffing shortages. As of Monday, the department had 13 vacant officer positions.
"Speed is a choice, plain and simple," Jensen said. "I'm asking drivers to voluntarily slow down."
However, several residents spoke out against the proposal and argued that the city was rushing ahead before it had done enough research.
"This short notice in my opinion makes for bad optics," said Dubuque resident Rob McDonald. "Citizens will wonder why such an interesting ordinance is forwarded and approved so quickly."
Other residents argued that the cameras would not properly address the police department's staffing shortages.
"The speed cameras are not the answer," said Dubuque resident Neil Henson. "I understand that we need more officers. I would like to have more officers, but the cameras are not the answer."
Jensen said the city would choose where to install the cameras based on crash data, traffic volume and complaints submitted by residents. A memo to City Council members lists several locations as potential camera sites, including the Northwest Arterial, the intersection of Dodge and Locust streets, U.S. 61/151 and the corridor of Central Avenue and White Street.
When implemented, the cameras will be installed and maintained by a third-party vendor, which would receive a percentage of the camera-issued fines. Jensen said the vendor likely would cover nearly all of the camera installation and maintenance costs for the city.
Van Milligen said he will recommend that revenues from the cameras go toward traffic safety expenses, such as traffic light maintenance.
He also plans to propose allowing residents who receive a citation from the cameras to reduce the financial fine with community service.
City staff did not provide an estimate for how much revenue the cameras are anticipated to generate, but Jensen and other council members insisted that revenue is not the reason that the city is pursuing the use of the cameras.
"It's not a money grab," Jones said. "I don't care if we make a nickel out of this."
While Resnick agreed that the cameras are not being installed explicitly to generate revenue, he argued that the fines issued by the cameras will bring in money to the city while creating an unexpected financial burden for some residents.
"Our citizens are the city of Dubuque," Resnick said. "If they drive like everybody else in Iowa, we are going to have millions of dollars collected on these ticket cameras that are not spent on local restaurants, local arts and businesses."
There were 1,510 traffic crashes in Dubuque in 2022, including six fatal crashes. Of those crashes, 439 were caused by failure to maintain control, a category Jensen said includes crashes caused by speeding, though he could not specify the number of crashes where speeding was the main contributing factor.
Studies examining the use of automated traffic cameras have shown them to reduce crashes.
After Cedar Rapids, Iowa, installed automated traffic cameras along a portion of U.S. 380 in 2010, crashes with injuries were reduced by 62%, and overall crashes fell 37%, according to a report from the city. A study by University of Illinois Department of Urban Planning and Policy also found that Chicago’s implementation of the automated traffic cameras reduced fatal crashes by 12% from 2015 to 2017.
How many of you never go over the speed limit by even 1mph? I find it ridiculous to even vote on this until more info is shared.
Other notes “the corridor of Central Avenue” do you mean the Corridor that you’re going to add a big bottle neck to in the middle of it when you turn into two way?
Also “ Studies examining the use of automated traffic cameras have shown them to reduce crashes.” on a related note studies have shown that speed bumps every 10 feet totally eliminates all crashes.
