After a prolonged stretch of virtual meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dubuque City Council is set to resume in-person meetings next week.
The council will return to in-person meetings on Tuesday, July 6. The council chamber is located on the second floor of the Historic Federal Building at 350 W. Sixth St.
Members of the public can attend the meeting in person. Social-distancing practices will be followed, and masks, although not required, will be available at the entrance for anyone who would prefer one.
Virtual options will remain.
Council meetings will continue to be aired live on CityChannel Dubuque, available on Mediacom cable channels 8 and 117.2. They also are streamed live and archived at www.cityofdubuque.org/media and streamed live at www.facebook.com/cityofdubuque.
Virtual meeting participation options will continue to be provided via the GoToMeeting platform, which offers meeting access by internet or phone.