GALENA, Ill. — With the Illinois primary election looming, several soon-to-be-vacant Jo Daviess County Board seats lack even a single candidate.
Ten county board seats will appear on the March 17 primary election ballot. But for six of those seats, no candidates filed paperwork ahead of the primary deadline.
Filling vacant county board seats has been a struggle for county officials for years. Board Chairman Scott Toot said the size of the board in relation to the county’s small population can make it challenging to find enough people to run.
“It’s a huge time commitment that requires a lot of people,” Toot said. “It’s just hard to find people that are willing to spend the time to fill those seats.”
Of the 10 county board seats up for election, three will have a Republican candidate listed on the ballot. Just one has a Democratic challenger.
Republicans Toot, Steven Allendorf and Robert Heuerman are running for seats in Districts 12, 13 and 16, respectively, while Democrat Don Hill will be on the ballot for District 7.
Mike Dittmar, chairman of the Jo Daviess County Republican Central Committee, said the party has managed to find candidates for four vacant seats who will run as write-ins, but it still has not found candidates for Districts 11 and 14.
“This is something that we go through with every county board election,” Dittmar said. “We usually have to go through some sort of recruiting process. If we don’t get someone for the primary, we’ll have to find someone by the general election.”
The county’s Democratic Party is faring even worse.
Kate Freeman, chairwoman of the Jo Daviess County Democrats, said she was not aware of anyone running as a write-in candidate in the primary election.
“Nobody wants to run,” Freeman said. “At this point, we would consider it a success if we got two or three people to run.”
This will mark the last primary election held in the county before the board is required to examine how many members it has.
Toot said a committee is formed every 10 years to examine the number of board members and how many voting districts exist.
In 2010, the committee recommended the board be decreased from 17 to 15 members, splitting the county into five districts with three elected board members each. That recommendation was voted down.
Toot said he believes the number of board members should be reduced to make it easier to find people to fill vacant seats.
“The board is just too big right now,” Toot said. “I think we need a smaller board.”
Dittmar agreed, adding that it would be easier for both political parties to find candidates to run for seats if there were fewer to fill.
“I think it’s time to cut it down,” Dittmar said. “I’m not opposed to what they recommended 10 years ago.”