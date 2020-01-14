Authorities are investigating a stabbing in Dubuque.
Police responded at 10:05 p.m. Monday to the gas station at 1450 Loras Blvd., for a report of a person with a laceration to his chest, according to Lt. Joe Messerich.
Austin D. Litka, 22, of 1525 Mt. Pleasant St., was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Litka told authorities that a subject that he knew came to his residence and charged at him in his yard, Messerich said in an email to the Telegraph Herald.
“During the altercation, the suspect pulled out a knife and slashed at Litka, causing the laceration,” Messerich said. “The suspect was not located and Litka was not cooperative with the investigation.”