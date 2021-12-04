A Texas-based company proposes to build a large-scale carbon-capture pipeline that would stretch across Iowa, including in Delaware County.
Navigator CO2 Ventures LLC intends to build a system that would liquify carbon dioxide from ethanol and fertilizer processors and transport it to a permanent underground sequestration site in Illinois.
The $3 billion project would include 1,300 miles of pipeline over five states.
The company will hold an informational meeting on the project at noon on Monday, Dec. 6, in Manchester. Meetings also are scheduled in 35 other Iowa counties.
The company cannot begin right-of-way negotiations with individual landowners until it has held a meeting in the affected county. It also cannot apply for a hazardous liquid pipeline permit from the Iowa Utilities Board until it has completed meetings in all the counties the pipeline would cross.
The company has produced maps outlining a potential route for the pipeline. Elizabeth Burns-Thompson, Navigator CO2 Ventures LLC vice president of government and public affairs, said the company is focusing on a collaborative, “good-faith” process to nail down the specifics of the route.
“It might look like this is a done deal, but that is not the case,” she said.
So far, nearly two dozen comments have been filed with the Iowa Utilities Board about the project, some from individuals concerned about its impact on landowners.
“In order to construct a pipeline on private property, the company must obtain necessary rights from the owner of the land, typically by means of an easement,” IUB Director of Communications Don Tormey said in an email.
Easements can be voluntary, but the company also can request the IUB grant eminent domain for certain parcels.
Burns-Thompson said officials are open to landowner engagement as they finalize the pipeline’s route.
The Sierra Club’s Iowa Chapter has started a petition against any carbon pipelines in the state, expressing a preference for investment in other climate solutions and fears that the carbon from such systems might be used for enhanced oil recovery.
Burns-Thompson said the Navigator project would not involve enhanced oil recovery.
Project maps indicate that a branch of the pipeline could start west of Dyersville, near the Big River United Energy ethanol facility. Big River Resources CEO Jim Leiting confirmed that the company had been approached about carbon-capture projects aimed at reducing emissions.
“There are various projects that are out there relating to the carbon capture,” Leiting said. “There’s a good chance we will be involved with one of the entities that are putting these projects together. ... At this point in time, we haven’t committed to any one.”