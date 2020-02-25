The Jackson County Fair Board recently announced the event’s fair family and grand marshal for this summer’s parade.
The Allan and Karen Till family, of Maquoketa, was selected as this year’s fair family. Fair Manager Lanny Simpson said Till, his wife, children and grandchildren have participated in 4-H and fair programs and the dairy and poultry shows for many years.
“The honor was very well deserved,” Simpson said. “They’ve been part of the fair for many years. They are the first Maquoketa family to be honored since the fair board started the honor.”
The grand marshal will be Judy Tonderum, of Maquoketa. Simpson said Tonderum and her late husband, Harlan, spent a lot of time at the fairgrounds during the fair and throughout the years. Tonderum continues her many hours of volunteer time at the fairgrounds.
Tonderum worked for the Jackson County Iowa State University Extension and Outreach office for many years with her emphasis on 4-H. She is active in the Together We Build program, Jackson County Fair Board, Jackson County Master Gardeners and Maquoketa Farmers Market.