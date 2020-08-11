Students in the Dubuque and Western Dubuque school districts will go back to school on Aug. 24, more than a week later than previously planned.
School board members in both districts approved the change during their respective meetings Monday night, pushing the first day of school back from Aug. 13 in Western Dubuque and Aug. 14 in Dubuque.
District leaders said the later start dates are needed to adequately plan for how they and local health officials will respond to COVID-19 cases among students and staff.
“(The calendar decision) was focused on making sure we have the safest environment possible for our students and our staff,” said Stan Rheingans, superintendent of Dubuque Community Schools.
Board members in both districts voted in June to move up the first day of school in an effort to make up for the instructional time that students lost during the pandemic.
However, state officials released reopening guidance in late July that district leaders said placed responsibility for contact tracing and notifying families about positive COVID-19 cases largely in the hands of local decision-makers.
Leaders in both districts said last week that they needed additional time to iron out their processes with local health officials before bringing students back to school.
Dubuque public schools
Dubuque Community School Board members approved the calendar change with a 6-0 vote. Board Member Lisa Wittman was absent from the meeting.
Rheingans said district leaders have met both with local health officials and other county school systems to talk about their procedures for this fall.
Dubuque district officials are working on creating a school-by-school dashboard to notify families of how many positive COVID-19 cases are reported by grade, Rheingans said. Families of students who are directly exposed to a COVID-19-positive person will receive a phone call informing them of the situation.
“We want to always be able to keep everybody well-informed,” Rheingans said.
Rheingans also outlined metrics that the district will use to move between educational models. Officials currently plan to start out the year in a hybrid format in which students alternate in-person attendance and remote learning days.
Rheingans said he recommends that students come to school full time when the 14-day average COVID-19 positivity rate for the county drops to 5%. He also will recommend moving students to virtual education if that rate approaches 15%.
State officials said late last month that school leaders can ask for permission to close buildings or districts if their county has a 14-day average positivity rate of at least 15% and at least 10% of students are absent, or if the county has a 20% positivity rate.
Rheingans said district officials would inform state officials and ask their permission to switch to virtual learning if the county positivity rate approaches 15%. However, if the state does not get back to the district in a timely manner, officials would go ahead and switch to virtual learning and work with the state to hopefully receive approval.
“I hope with things like (the City of Dubuque’s) mask mandate and proper focus as a community, we can stay far away from that number,” Rheingans said. “That’s my hope, but we need to be prepared.”
Board Member Nancy Bradley said she appreciated Rheingans’ recommendation for switching to remote learning.
“I think that’s the right and responsible thing to do,” she said.
Western Dubuque
Western Dubuque Community School Board members unanimously approved the calendar change Monday night.
The additional 11 days will allow school staff members more time to work with public health officials to prepare for the school year and firmly establish a plan for contact tracing and what they will do if there is an outbreak, according to Superintendent Rick Colpitts.
“We met on Friday, and we met again today for three hours,” Colpitts said. “Each building will have a solid plan for identifying each person that is in contact with a positive test. We are just really trying to hammer out a plan. It’s not just about contact tracing, but in what effect do we quarantine an entire classroom? In what effect would we close the entire school district down?”
Colpitts said he has received one or two emails from parents who are upset about the calendar change because they will not be able to take off work to stay home with their children.
“It was an inconvenience due to child care,” he said. “I feel bad about that. I really do. I do understand that.”
School Board Member Mark Tilson said those who have reached out to him have been appreciative of the extra time that faculty will have to prepare for the year.
“I have heard a lot of positive feedback,” he said.