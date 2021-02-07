Documents: Man stabbed woman at least 15 times, left body in arboretum
Court documents indicate that a Galena, Ill., man stabbed his ex-girlfriend at least 15 to 20 times and left her body in Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens.
A court-ordered GPS ankle bracelet belonging to Richard L. Forsythe, 21, of Galena, Ill., and a bloody hat were found by hikers on Monday, prompting a law enforcement search that led to the discovery of the body of Jennifer Lopez, 20, of Galena.
Forsythe is charged with first-degree murder, and his bond was set at $1 million during his initial court hearing Wednesday.
Two people told police that they were hiking in a wooded area of the arboretum when they found a GPS monitoring ankle bracelet and a bloody hat near the trail. The serial number on the bracelet showed that it was assigned to Forsythe, documents state.
Officers checking the area saw what appeared to be blood and followed it.
“Lopez was found to have what appeared to be approximately 15-20 stab wounds to her front, center (and) torso,” documents state. “She also had multiple lacerations to both hands.”
At about 2:20 p.m. Monday, the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department contacted Dubuque police to say that Forsythe had walked into the Jo Daviess County Probation Office with “blood on his clothing and person,” documents state.
Forsythe responded to a probation officer’s question that the body at the arboretum was “Jennifer.” He also had her ID on him.
Delays, changes add complexity to impending tax season
Over the course of his career, Dennis Buchheit has learned that the beginning of tax season is always accompanied by a sense of urgency.
The owner of Buchheit Tax Service in Dubuque gets the impression that clients this year are even more eager than usual.
“There will be people who are desperate to get their taxes in because the sooner they can do that, the quicker (their refunds) can help them,” he said.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying government stimulus programs have created new complexities and slowed down the tax-filing process.
The Internal Revenue Service announced it would begin accepting individual tax returns on Friday, Feb. 12 — two weeks later than usual.
The postponement was another sign that the IRS is struggling to keep pace with a growing list of duties, which has included distributing stimulus checks and implementing new tax rules tied to federal relief programs. On top of that, the IRS has a backlog of nearly 7 million paper returns that were filed last year and have yet to be processed.
The IRS has predicted that 90% of taxpayers getting refunds will receive them within 21 days.
Authorities apprehend man wanted in 2019 killing in East Dubuque
EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — The man accused of a killing in East Dubuque in 2019 was apprehended Thursday.
Joseph L. Wright, 32, was arrested in Chicago more than 21 months after the killing of Jennifer L. Miller, 44, of Dubuque, and more than seven months after authorities revealed that Wright had been charged with murder and appealed for the public’s help in locating him.
“THEY GOT HIM!!!!!” Miller’s mother, Patti Clancy, posted on her Facebook page Thursday.
Wright is charged in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court with five counts of first-degree murder, all related to the shooting death of Miller. He also is charged with aggravated discharge of a weapon, two counts of armed violence and two counts of aggravated battery.
Authorities said Wright shot Miller at about 2:45 a.m. April 21, 2019, on Sinsinawa Avenue in East Dubuque. The indictment also states that on the night of the shooting, Wright repeatedly punched Joseph Lewis, though no additional information was released regarding that incident or how it and the shooting were related.
Conservation-focused cemetery now open near Galena
GALENA, Ill. — While it might look like a prairie at first glance, a plot of land adjacent to Casper Bluff Land & Water Reserve south of Galena is now a cemetery.
Casper Creek Natural Cemetery, 870 S. Pilot Knob Road, opened this week. The 16-acre cemetery, which is operated by Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation, offers a way for environmentally conscious individuals to support conservation efforts, even after death.
“Everything going into the ground is natural,” said Frances Rivoire, cemetery board chairwoman and Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation board member. “We’re putting no non-biodegradable items in the ground, nothing that isn’t going to erode away in time. It’s all going to be a natural environment, not filled with metal boxes and concrete.”
The next-closest similar natural cemeteries are in Wilmot, Ohio, and Verona, Wis.
Farber, Pregler advance to March election
Susan Farber and John Pregler will face off in next month’s special election for the Dubuque City Council Ward 1 seat.
They easily secured the top two places in Tuesday’s primary election to advance to the March 2 election.
Farber garnered 506 votes, or 52.6% of those cast, according to unofficial results posted by Dubuque County election officials. Pregler received 353 votes, or 36.7%.
The third candidate in the race — Nichole Weber — received 101 votes, or 10.5%.
About 8.3% of registered voters cast ballots in the ward, which covers much of the southern and western half of Dubuque.
Local schools reshape Valentine’s Day plans
Valentine’s Day will look a bit different this year at Fulton Elementary School in Dubuque.
Instead of bringing in Valentine’s cards to pass out, students will make cards at school and participate in other activities with a focus on building community and celebrating friendship.
Dubuque Community Schools educators are adjusting their plans for Valentine’s celebrations this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the district’s mitigation strategies, students have been asked this year not to bring in items from home to exchange with classmates.
While local districts are taking varied approaches to the Feb. 14 holiday, school leaders say the pandemic has forced them to change student celebrations in a variety of ways.
“There’s a lot of classic fun in school that we still need to capture,” Principal Chris Nugent said.. “... And you don’t want this year to just be about remembering masks and hand sanitizer.”