PEOSTA, Iowa — A Dubuque County woman has been sentenced to 45 days in jail and two to five years of probation for assaulting a man before leading authorities on a high-speed chase last year.

Stacey L. Boulting, 44, of Peosta, recently was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of eluding, second-offense operating while intoxicated and domestic assault with injury.

