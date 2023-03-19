PEOSTA, Iowa — A Dubuque County woman has been sentenced to 45 days in jail and two to five years of probation for assaulting a man before leading authorities on a high-speed chase last year.
Stacey L. Boulting, 44, of Peosta, recently was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of eluding, second-offense operating while intoxicated and domestic assault with injury.
Boulting received a deferred judgment for the eluding and domestic assault charges. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.
As part of a plea deal, two counts of child endangerment were dismissed, according to the sentencing order from Iowa District Court Judge Thomas Bitter.
Court documents state that Peosta police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded March 14, 2022, to a Peosta residence after a man reported being assaulted by Boulting while two children were present.
She eventually led officers on a chase. The pursuit ended at the intersection of Cox Springs and North Cascade roads, when Boulting’s vehicle “launch(ed)” over a ditch and she was ejected, documents state. Boulting was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center with serious injuries.
“A search warrant of the vehicle showed that Stacey was not wearing her seat belt and was traveling 110 mph in a 35-mph zone prior to crashing,” documents state.
Documents state that Boulting’s blood alcohol content at the time of the crash was 0.146%, nearly twice the legal driving limit in Iowa of 0.08%.