Second-grader Jane walked over to the little table I was sitting at with four other children in a bustling classroom during an after-school program.
She carried a group of colorful triangle Magna-Tiles that were connected into a perfect circle.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Second-grader Jane walked over to the little table I was sitting at with four other children in a bustling classroom during an after-school program.
She carried a group of colorful triangle Magna-Tiles that were connected into a perfect circle.
“Who wants delivery pizza?” she asked loudly, as about 25 other children laughed and played in the room.
“I’ll take a piece of pepperoni,” I said, and a smiling Jane handed me a blue tile.
“I want a sausage,” fourth-grader Cindy declared. “And here’s a one-thousand dollar tip.”
We all laughed as Cindy explained she was a very rich person when suddenly …
“What has happened to our quiet indoor voices?” yelled the young woman after-school leader, looking up from her game of Uno with three sixth-graders.
“Oh-oh, I think we’re in trouble,” I said sheepishly, once again forgetting that I, too, was one of the adult after-school leaders.
I’m fully retired now. My main goal is to have fun. That can mean doing anything from playing softball with the Not Dead Yet group of old geezers to doing yard work at home or hiking, biking and golfing, delivering meals to the elderly or writing short episodes for my Facebook friends.
But mostly, it’s acting like the kid I’ve always been.
After things calmed down to a low roar in the classroom, it was time to go outside. A quiet, contemplative fourth-grader named William asked me if I wanted to play football with him and some other boys.
“OK, but I get to be all-time quarterback,” I said.
The four-on-four affair started out well. I was able to fairly distribute the passes to all of the kids, even though each would come back to the huddle yelling, “I was wide open! Why didn’t you pass it to me?”
After about 30 minutes, a few boys trickled away to other pursuits and the remaining ones whined so much, I decided it was time to also move on. After all, I wasn’t having fun anymore.
“Wanna play some basketball, William?” I asked.
Our one-on-one game was tied 7-7, but William was having trouble shooting because he was laughing so hard at my defensive posture and posturing. Then his mom had to show up.
“Awww, can’t he stay a little longer?” I asked. “We’re tied up.”
Nope, William had to go home. Over at the playground area, sixth-grader Davis told me about learning how to play the trumpet. Kindergartner Marie showed me her spider made out of pipe cleaners. And third-grader Dean asked me to help him find his lost watch.
Soon, it would be time for me to go home, too.
Jim Swenson retired from the Telegraph Herald in 2022 after 37 years in community journalism.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.