GALENA, Ill. — It is hard to drive across Jo Daviess County and not pass one of the thousands of residences and commercial structures that Tom Wienen helped build.
From the cab of his excavator, he played in the dirt throughout his adult life, driven by the sense of accomplishment he derived while completing a job.
“If he could keep working, he’d still be here,” said his son Nick Wienen.
Tom, 69, died in late February from pancreatic cancer, a disease with which he grappled for 2.5 years. Even while undergoing treatment, digging sustained him.
Tom’s career began in late childhood, when he fell under the tutelage of his uncle Al Green, a construction worker.
After graduating from Galena High School in 1969, Tom served overseas in the U.S. Army. He worked at Don Green Construction before starting an excavating and land development business with his brothers in 1975.
They built many subdivisions, including Indian Ridge, Wienen Estates and Golfview Estates; Galena’s industrial park; and the Galena Planned Unit Development.
“I don’t think he ever realized what he accomplished because it was a day-to-day, go-to-work … thing,” said his wife, Connie Wienen, whom he married in 1977.
They raised two children, Nick and Ben. The boys always had a dirt pile in the backyard on which they amused themselves, along with Legos, Lincoln Logs and toy diggers.
Construction sites became learning laboratories for Tom’s sons, who entered the trade after completing high school and labored alongside Tom.
“It wasn’t work,” Ben said. “It was just going and having fun with your family. Get the job done.”
Tom was a patient instructor, dispassionately explaining a procedure or machine.
After working for Tom’s brothers, Tom and his boys worked together for Ben’s company, Ben Wienen Excavating and Landscaping. The three and Connie also operated a storage business.
Tom did not gamble nor watch television, but he enjoyed dinner at Texas Roadhouse, where he would have a cold glass of Samuel Adams and a steak, cooked medium-well.
At job sites, Tom shared his passion for construction by giving excavator rides to his grandkids and customers’ children.
“Everyone wants to know how a machine works,” Ben said.
When he vacationed, Tom took opportunities to feed his hunger for knowledge. The mechanical underpinnings of machines and architecture fascinated him.
He visited the Panama Canal and Hoover Dam. While on a Caribbean cruise, it would not be out of character for Tom to request a tour of the engine room.
Doctors diagnosed Tom with cancer in 2018 after discovering a lesion on his pancreas. He underwent chemotherapy and surgery.
“He never complained,” Ben said. “He would get treatment, and when he would get home, he would call to know where we were at or where he could go do something.”
The treatment appeared successful until the cancer returned the following year, prompting a second operation and more chemo.
“He didn’t want to give up,” Connie said. “I think he always thought that something would work.”
The knowledge that Tom achieved his goals and spent time with those he loved makes the pain of his loss easier to bear, Connie said.
“His only regret was that he really wanted to take the kids and grandkids to Disney World,” she said.