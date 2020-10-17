PEOSTA, Iowa — For the past several months, Dean Ludwig and his crew in the Peosta Public Works Department have needed to unravel more foreign objects from baskets at the sewer lift stations than usual.
Tethered around the baskets are cleaning wipes that residents have started using more than usual in an effort to sanitize surface areas and hands after the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“We do catch them in our lift stations’ baskets a lot more than before the pandemic,” Ludwig said. “They kind of get wrapped up in the basket a little bit.”
City Administrator Whitney Baethke said residents might think flushing one or two wipes down the toilet isn’t a big deal, but when other residents are also doing the same thing, it adds up.
“The larger pieces of infrastructure cannot handle it when everyone’s masks come together,” she said. “It doesn’t allow it to function the way it should.”
Meanwhile, city workers increasingly find face masks along curbs or in parking lots after either blowing out of cars or being dropped by people, he said.
In East Dubuque, Ill., the wipes have really added up, said Public Works Director Mark Fluhr.
“We actually have had to hire a company with a crane to pull out pumps,” he said. “We have to pull everything out that doesn’t get ground up. If people don’t want their sewer rates to go up, they need to quit flushing this stuff.”
Fluhr said crews sweep the city streets once per week and are finding masks everywhere.
“There is a big problem with the masks laying all over,” he said. “Dispose of the wipes in the garbage. As far as the masks, put them in the garbage, too. Do not flush this stuff because ultimately it costs the consumer.”
So far, Ryan Carver hasn’t experienced any new problems at the lift station in Benton, Wis. But people flushing nondecomposing items such as rags and wipes has been a problem for many years, he said.
“I don’t inspect it very often, but from time to time, I will see what goes in there,” said Carver, the director of water and wastewater operations in Benton. “A lot of that stuff gets ground up when it’s sent to those pumps. It’s just a ball of mess.”
The amount of items that should not be flushed has been an ongoing problem for years in Dubuque, said John Klostermann, the city’s public works director.
“If it’s not toilet paper, it can’t be flushed,” he said. “It’s as simple as that. While products are marked as flushable, they are not.”
Klostermann said the clogs not only create maintenance problems for the city but also can cause backups and damage homes.
“From everything I have heard, it’s ongoing, and it’s pretty big nationwide,” he said. “It’s just an ongoing maintenance issue. The more lift stations you have, the more problems you are going to have.”
So far in Dubuque, there hasn’t been a noticeable increase in items since the pandemic began, but in William O’Brien’s 13 years as water and resource recovery center manager, hygiene products and lots of rags have clogged many pumps, he said.
“If there is enough debris, it can plug the pumps, and we need to go out and pull the pumps out, clean them and put them back in service,” he said. “It has the potential to cause sanitary sewer overflow. The biggest part of that is the environmental and health aspects. It can create a situation that is unhealthy for the environment.”