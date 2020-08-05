BELLEVUE, Iowa — Bellevue leaders are considering allowing all-terrain vehicles on all city streets.
City council members this week discussed creating an ordinance that would allow for ATV use throughout town. Current city ordinance allows ATV use on a restricted number of streets.
City leaders have been discussing the issue for the past year, City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth said. However, council members wanted to ensure uniformity between the city’s ATV ordinance and Jackson County’s.
The county previously had a temporary resolution allowing ATVs to drive on county roads. Last month, however, the Jackson County Board of Supervisors voted to draft a permanent ordinance allowing for ATVs on county roads, which prompted the city to consider allowing ATVs citywide.
“We thought it would be easier if there were some uniform rules between the county and the city,” Skrivseth said. “Now that the county has their own ordinance, we can make something that lines up with that.”
Currently, ATVs can drive on Third Street, a section of Spring Street, North Seventh Street, Mill Creek Road and smaller sections of other streets.
Under the proposed ordinance, all city streets would be open to ATV traffic, with the exception of the two highways that run through town.
While council members expressed interest in allowing ATVs on all city streets, they had questions regarding whether the city should implement an annual fee for Bellevue residents using them in town.
The idea was proposed as a means of generating extra revenue for the city, Skrivseth said. However, officials still have not determined how the fee would be enforced or whether out-of-town drivers would also be charged.
Skrivseth said she plans to research how the fee could be implemented and report back to the council in a future special work session.
Mayor Roger Michels suggested the city allow unlimited use of ATVs on the currently open roads but charge a fee for use on all city streets.
City Council Member Tim Roth said he was in favor of allowing ATVs on all city streets, but he opposes implementing any sort of fee.
“I don’t think it would be worth it,” Roth said. “It would be a hassle to enforce, and I don’t think we would generate that much revenue from it anyway.”