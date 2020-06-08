News in your town

Biz Buzz: New clubhouse unveiled; coffee shop to open 2nd location in Dubuque; outdoor dining event set for downtown

Local law enforcement reports

Jo Daviess County tourism leaders anticipate significant drop in revenue

No new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; nearly 2,000 positive serology tests in Iowa

Dubuque school board to consider early start to school year

New Stockton superintendent excited about opportunity

Authorities: Man faces 5 charges for leading deputies on chase in Clayton County