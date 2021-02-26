Snowfest at the Osborne Pond
Saturday, 29458 Iowa Highway 13, Elkader, Iowa
1 to 3 p.m. Participants can snowshoe or go ice fishing, then warm up at the fireplace with some hot cocoa and roasted marshmallows. The Clayton County naturalists will have gear to borrow or bring your own. Free to all. Call to register at the Osborn Nature Center 563-245-1516
Welcome back spring pop-up vendor show
Saturday and Sunday, Dyersville Exit Realty building, 1021 Second Ave St, Dyersville, Iowa
Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. There will be items available from many vendors, including clothing boutiques, variety of crafters, independent consultants and many more.
52nd Annual O’Reilly Auto Parts Rod and Custom Car Show
Saturday and Sunday, Monticello Berndes Center, 766 North Maple Street, Monticello, Iowa
11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Event offers a mix of unique and interesting vehicles, custom cars, race cars, street rods, street machines, pickups and custom motorcycles. Other attractions include caricature and balloon artists and a model car contest. Admission is $10 for adults; $5 for children; and free for children 12 and under with a paid adult. Bring a canned food item to benefit Four Oaks and get $1 off admission. For more information, call 319-465-5119, or visit RodAndCustomCarShow.com.