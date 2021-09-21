The following notable action was taken by Dubuque City Council on Monday.
JFK Road water main project
Action: City Council members voted, 7-0, to approve the plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated cost for the John F. Kennedy Road water main extension project.
Background: City officials intend to install 4,250 lineal feet of iron pipe water main along the north ditch line of JFK Road, from Forest Glen Court to Daisy Trail. The project seeks to connect the city water system to the Wildflower Ridge subdivision, composed of 55 lots.
The project is estimated to cost $1,042,975 and will be funded by the city as a capital improvement project.
What’s next: City officials intend to award a contract for the project on Oct. 4 and have construction of the new water main completed by Dec. 17.
TREE STUMPS
Action: City Council members voted, 7-0, to file and recognize the second phase of a project to remove a number of tree stumps in the city, along with replacing any sidewalk damaged by the stump removal.
Background: The city is working to remove hundreds of tree stumps on city property after crews cut down hundreds of tree affected by emerald ash borer, an invasive insect species that primarily infests and kills ash trees. The first phase of the project saw the removal of 108 stumps for $98,000.
What’s next: The second phase of the project will see another 108 tree stumps removed, along with the replacement of the abutting sidewalks. Burds Waterproofing is being hired for the project for a total project cost of $141,579.
SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICERS
Action: City Council members voted, 7-0, to approve school resource office and DARE contracts between the city and the Dubuque Community School District for the 2021-2022 school year.
Background: The city has partnered with the school district to provide school resource officers for decades. Prior to fiscal year 2019, there were four SROs and one DARE officer at the school district. An agreement was reached to expand the SRO program and add three additional SRO positions between fiscal year 2020 and fiscal year 2022. Due to the pandemic, the second and third additional SRO positions were not filled, with the hiring of the third position pushed back to fiscal year 2023.
What’s next: For the 2021-2022 school year contract, the city will maintain having six SRO positions, including a DARE officer and SRO supervisor. The Dubuque Community School District will pay 50% of the costs for four of the officers and pay 75% of 50% of the supervisor and DARE positions.