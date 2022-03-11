MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Firefighters rescued three dogs before a blaze destroyed a home in Maquoketa on Wednesday.
No injuries were reported from the fire at 307 W. Pleasant St.
A Maquoketa Fire/Rescue press release states that firefighters were notified of the blaze at about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday and that the attic already was “fully involved.”
“Upon arrival, the first floor had heavy fire coming out the front windows and door,” the release states. “Entry was made, and an initial knockdown of the fire on the first floor was completed. At this time, crews notified incident command that the ceiling was starting to fall.
“Crews backed out and regrouped. Another entry was made when the second crew advanced to the second floor. At this time, the fire had extended into the second-floor ceiling, and crews noticed a very soft floor. At this time, it was decided that the house was unsafe for crews to continue interior attacks. Crews went to a defensive attack, and shortly after, the roof started to collapse.”
The release states that firefighters continued to battle the blaze and eventually, an excavator was brought in “to tear down the house for the safety of the firefighters.”
“It was a very difficult decision and frustrating that we had to go that route, but it was safest for everyone involved,” said Maquoketa Fire Chief Matt Tranel on Thursday about the decision to tear down the house.
Tranel said firefighters cleared the scene at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Online property records show that the home is owned by Gianduia Co., LLC. Tranel said two people were living at the residence.
The age of the structure factored into the intensity of the blaze, Tranel said. The house also was constructed with a balloon frame structure, meaning nothing was stopping flames from quickly spreading from the first floor to the attic.
Neighboring departments and emergency responders also responded to the blaze, including fire departments from Andrew, Delmar and Preston. Tranel added that he and Bellevue Fire Chief Kent Clasen happened to be in a meeting in Maquoketa at the time of the fire, and Clasen came to help.
Tranel also noted that volunteer firefighter numbers for the department are down, prompting the need to call other departments for a fire like the one on Wednesday.
“As a volunteer service, we expect not to see everybody (on the roster),” he said. “When we have an active fire like this, we got a good response, but we could always use more manpower.”
The City of Maquoketa reported that the Red Cross is assisting those who have been displaced.
“Please thank a firefighter today,” stated the announcement from the city. “We are happy everyone is safe.”