Police said a Dubuque man was arrested on a weapons charge in connection with a shooting that happened last year.
Christopher M. Brown, 31, of 20541/2 Jackson St., was arrested at 11:51 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Central Avenue on warrants charging possession of a firearm by a felon and probation violation.
Court documents state that Dubuque police responded at about 5:20 a.m. Aug. 28 to the 1800 block of Central Avenue for a report of shots fired.
Arriving officers found Kimberly A. Jones-Watson, 40, holding a handgun and her husband, Marvin D. Watson, 39, on the ground with a gunshot wound to his back, documents state. Police also found six spent shell casings and one live round in the street, as well as gunshot damage to buildings and vehicles.
Jones-Watson told police that two men got into an argument with her husband that night, and one of the men “displayed a revolver and fired multiple shots at Watson, striking him in the back,” documents state.
Watson reported that the man displayed the revolver and threatened to kill him, documents state. Watson told police he tried to take Jones-Watson’s gun, but she refused to give it to him. Watson said he attempted to flee the area and was shot.
Documents state that traffic camera footage shows the shooter arriving in the 1800 block of Central Avenue at about 4:10 a.m. Aug. 28. Watson and Jones-Watson arrived at about 4:55 a.m.
At about 5:20 a.m., a large group gathers on the sidewalk, and “a portion of the group moves to (the) south and Jones-Watson backs into the street with a gun in her hand,” documents state. Watson then takes the gun from his wife and points it at the shooter, and the shooter ducks down and begins to run from the area.
Documents state that the shooter then raises a gun and fires at Watson, who falls into the street. The man then fires additional rounds to the west before walking to 19th Street and fleeing. Traffic camera footage tracked the man to a Dubuque gas station and liquor store that night.
Surveillance footage was taken from both the gas station and liquor store. Police recognized the shooter as Brown, documents state. Brown’s identity then was confirmed by his parole officer, who told police Brown failed to attend a scheduled appointment on Aug. 29.
Brown previously was convicted in 2014 in Dubuque County on three counts of controlled substance violation and in 2016 on two counts of forgery.
Jones-Watson was sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon in connection with the Aug. 28 incident. Documents state that Jones-Watson fired a gun at a vehicle trying to flee the area during the shooting.
The warrant for Brown’s arrest was issued Sept. 2.