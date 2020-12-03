STOCKTON, Ill. -- Two people were injured in a rear-end crash today in Jo Daviess County.
JoAnne T. Diehl, 61, of Elizabeth, and Darron E. Delaney, 30, of Darlington, S.C., both were taken by ambulance to FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport for treatment, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Department.
The crash occurred at about 12:20 p.m. today on U.S. 20 about a half-mile east of South Willow Road in rural Stockton. A press release states that both Delaney and Diehl were eastbound on the highway when Delaney slowed his vehicle to turn off the roadway and into a construction site. Diehl failed to reduce her speed in time, and her vehicle rear-ended the one driven by Delaney. Diehl's vehicle then overturned.
Diehl was cited with failure to reduce her speed to avoid a crash, while Delaney was cited with driving with a suspended license.