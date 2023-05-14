The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

Joshua M. Pfohl, 36, of 4030 Peru Road, was arrested at 12:56 p.m. Friday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault causing injury.

