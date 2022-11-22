Police said a Dubuque man taped a woman to a chair as he held her inside his residence for hours, while also threatening her with a gun.

Jacob R. Mullins, 24, of 822 W. Fifth St., was arrested at 6:35 a.m. Sunday at his residence on charges of domestic assault impeding airflow causing injury, willful injury, domestic assault with display or use of a weapon, false imprisonment, child endangerment and domestic assault with injury.

Tags

Recommended for you