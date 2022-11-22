Police said a Dubuque man taped a woman to a chair as he held her inside his residence for hours, while also threatening her with a gun.
Jacob R. Mullins, 24, of 822 W. Fifth St., was arrested at 6:35 a.m. Sunday at his residence on charges of domestic assault impeding airflow causing injury, willful injury, domestic assault with display or use of a weapon, false imprisonment, child endangerment and domestic assault with injury.
Court documents made publicly available Monday state that Dubuque police responded to 822 W. Fifth St. at about 6:15 a.m. Sunday after receiving a call about a woman being held against her will, with the man involved having a handgun.
After arriving at the residence, police identified the man as Mullins and the woman as Justina M. Denlinger, 21, of La Motte, Iowa. The two have a 1-year-old child together, who was also in the residence.
Denlinger told officers that Mullins messaged her the night before and asked her to come to his residence with their child to talk about their relationship, documents state. Denlinger arrived at the residence at about 5 p.m. Saturday.
Documents state that Mullins grabbed Denlinger and forced her against a wall before pushing her onto the couch. Mullins then began listening to music and “waving a handgun around,” pointing it at both Denlinger and their child. During this time, Mullins also was loading and unloading the gun.
“Mullins then slapped Denlinger across the face, causing her to black out,” documents state. “Mullins then placed his foot on Denlinger’s face while she was on the ground. Mullins then strangled Denlinger to the point she could not breathe. This caused multiple bruises to Denlinger’s neck.”
Mullins then went through Denlinger’s phone and found messages from another man.
“Mullins became upset and duct-taped Denlinger to a chair,” documents state. “He then struck her with both a closed fist and open hand, causing injuries to her face.”
Mullins then had Denlinger go with him to a nearby gas station. Documents state that Mullins became upset when Denlinger tried to show an employee her injuries.
“Once they returned to the apartment, Mullins duct-taped Denlinger to the chair again,” documents state. “Mullins then struck Denlinger with the handgun. This caused injuries to Denlinger’s lip and swelling to her face.”
Documents state that Denlinger asked Mullins for NyQuil to sleep, and the two then fell asleep.
In the morning after Mullins left the residence, Denlinger called her mother for help, documents state.
When Mullins spoke with officers, he reported slapping and punching Denlinger “a few times,” documents state. He also told officers that he taped Denlinger to a chair and grabbed a gun, as well as threatened to kill himself and Denlinger.
Documents state that officers found a large amount of duct tape in a trash can, as well as a handgun.