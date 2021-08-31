GALENA, Ill.— Galena public school board members recently approved a budget and design for a $14 million renovation and expansion project at the district’s middle school.
The project will add a 36,000-square-foot education block and a 9,000-square-foot gym. It also will include the renovation of about 44,000 square feet within the current footprint. The completed facility will house the district’s pre-K through eighth-grade students.
Architect Marty Johnson, of Straka Johnson Architects, said the renovation will bring modern features to the building, including a new food service space, commons, music rooms, art lab and library space.
“I’m really excited for the students, the faculty and the community,” Johnson said. “It should be a win-win across the board.”
The total cost is estimated at $14.4 million. It is scheduled to go out for bid in January, with construction to begin in May and completion slated for December 2023.
Before construction can begin, a nearby aging water tower must be removed. The city received funding to complete the project and update the city’s water infrastructure in the fall of 2020.
Johnson said the water tower project is out for bid, but the tower likely will not be removed until June. The district is aligning its construction schedule accordingly, avoiding work near the building’s northwest corner until it is.
The district is funding the majority of the project through the sale of bonds covered by future 1-cent sales tax revenue, which is collected statewide and designated for facility infrastructure projects.
Superintendent Tim Vincent said the bonds were sold in November and raised about $12.5 million. The remaining cost will come from the district’s capital funds.
After the failure of three bond referendums supporting district projects in the past 10 years, Vincent said the district is eager to begin construction at last.
“We’re excited to start and actually make progress on something that a lot of people had interest in and worked on for the last 15 to 20 years,” he said.
The district has not finalized plans for the current primary school after its students have moved to the renovated middle school. Johnson said the building could house maintenance and storage areas, district offices or a transportation headquarters for the district’s vehicles.
Of the improvements the renovation will offer, Vincent is particularly excited about increased classroom sizes and the addition of a dedicated space for interventionists and special education teachers to work with students.
“The building is able to facilitate everything from early intervention to extracurriculars and everything in between,” he said.