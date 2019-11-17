PEOSTA, Iowa — Three graduates of Northeast Iowa Community College’s Peosta campus — as well as one school retiree — will be honored by the college this week.
Larry Benn, Gregory Conway and Rick Steines will be inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame during a ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at the Peosta campus. Jerry Kramer will be inducted as a recipient of the Outstanding Retiree Award, according to a press release from the college.
Benn, a 1985 NICC graduate, is now the owner and manager of Auto Tech Inc., an automobile repair, collision and towing business in Dyersville. Benn contributes to various organizations and charities in the Dyersville area.
Conway, a 1981 graduate, is the soft-lines purchasing manager for Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto. In his role, Conway “leads a team of buyers and their staff, with direct responsibility for sales, profit, merchandising and vendor negotiations,” according to the college.
Steines, a 2001 graduate, is the chief of the Dubuque Fire Department. He was part of the Dubuque County Firefighters Association campaign to build the county’s emergency responder training facility.
Kramer taught at NICC from 1999 to 2018 and was a Learning Center math instructor. During his career and in his retirement — during which he continues to work part-time for NICC — Kramer has worked to make sure students have a positive college experience.