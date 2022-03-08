CENTER JUNCTION, Iowa – Jones County Conservation will host a free bluebird house workshop this month.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon March 26 at Central Park Nature Center in Center Junction.

Participants will learn how to attract bluebirds to their property, types of artificial housing the birds prefer and how to manage and maintain bluebird houses.

Each family will be able to build their own bluebird box to take home. Pre-registration is required and can be made online at https://bit.ly/3IQwC9B.

