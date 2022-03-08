CENTER JUNCTION, Iowa – Jones County Conservation will host a free bluebird house workshop this month.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon March 26 at Central Park Nature Center in Center Junction.
Participants will learn how to attract bluebirds to their property, types of artificial housing the birds prefer and how to manage and maintain bluebird houses.
Each family will be able to build their own bluebird box to take home. Pre-registration is required and can be made online at https://bit.ly/3IQwC9B.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.