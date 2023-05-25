Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque officials on Wednesday highlighted data from a months-long equity profile process that officials said shows progress in recent years but leaves room for continued improvement.

Dozens of people attended the foundation’s annual Data Walk, which showcased data pulled from the U.S. Census Bureau and local surveys to examine Dubuque’s progress on issues of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.