Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque officials on Wednesday highlighted data from a months-long equity profile process that officials said shows progress in recent years but leaves room for continued improvement.
Dozens of people attended the foundation’s annual Data Walk, which showcased data pulled from the U.S. Census Bureau and local surveys to examine Dubuque’s progress on issues of diversity, equity and inclusion.
The event marked the completion of the community foundation’s Community Equity Profile, an eight-month project featuring figures and survey data compiled from panel discussions co-hosted by the community foundation and TH Media and subsequent community conversations.
“One of the questions is, is the progress at the rate we want it to be?” said Alex Baum, of the community foundation. “I don’t think anyone here would say it’s sufficient.”
The first profile was created in 2015, with an aim to “understand the diverse experiences of our residents,” said community foundation President and CEO Nancy Van Milligen.
Since then, the local population has grown both in number and in diversity, the new equity profile summary notes. As the community foundation compiled its 2023 equity profile, officials held seven panel discussions that drew more than 500 attendees and 40 community conversations that drew 400 attendees. Additionally, 300 surveys were completed by community members.
The completed report highlights information gathered across several areas, noting data such as the low percentage of Black households who own their home compared to their White peers; the increasing diversity of Dubuque’s workforce; the prevalence of brain health concerns; and Dubuque’s low rate of violent crimes committed by strangers compared to similarly sized cities in the state, among other findings.
Baum said the data shows progress — some significant — but that it is “nowhere near enough.”
“How do we continue that so five years later when we do the next equity profile, we can be more celebratory?” he said.
During Wednesday’s Data Walk, participants had the chance to engage simultaneously with the profile’s findings and one another.
“The more we can collaborate on data like this the better,” Mayor Brad Cavanagh said.
Participants noted issues across a range of topics.
Jenni Petersen-Brant, who helped facilitate February’s arts and culture panel discussion, was taken by the increase in chronic absenteeism in Dubuque Community Schools, which climbed from 12.4% the 2018-2019 school year to 27.4% the 2021-2022 school year.
On the poster paper taped up on the walls for participants to contribute their thoughts and ideas, Pastor Stan Samson, of Dubuque Paradise Church, said he wrote about a need for more ethnic cultural programs.
Some of the data points prompted intrigue or confusion. Cavanagh and Yara Lopez, associate director of the Office of Multicultural Student Affairs at University of Wisconsin-Platteville, both were skeptical of census data showing a doubling in Latino households’ income from 2013 to 2020, reaching $60,250 in the latter year.
Lopez said it was unlikely Dubuque’s Latino population had more wealth than White households. Census data not included in the Data Walk showed Latinos had lower per capita incomes than their White peers.
Per community foundation Director of Communications Jeff Danna, said part of the idea of the data walk was to invite community leaders to engage further with the issues laid out by the data.
But Loras College Diversity Officer Sergio Perez pointed out what he saw as a fault with the event’s goal.
“I see the same people I always see,” Perez said. “There’s a lot of folks that don’t belong to these organizations that should be here.”
At one table, LaMetra Murdock and Adrianna Johnson, who work for the City of Dubuque and Northeast Iowa Community College, respectively, discussed their own experiences with racism in schools. Per one of the community foundation’s surveys, two-thirds of respondents agreed or strongly agreed they had concerns about discrimination in Dubuque’s schools.
Murdock related how her daughter has been called racial slurs by her peers at school.
“It’s not a safe space for all students,” she said.
Murdock signed up on a sheet posted by the community foundation inviting participants to engage further with issues around education.
“That’s the conversation I want to continue because we’re actually living in it,” she said.