PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville Regional Chamber is hosting the 24th annual Hometown Festival Week from Saturday, July 17, through Sunday, July 25, according to a press release.
On Saturday, July 17, a car cruise will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. on Main Street. From 5 p.m. to midnight, the Southwest Music Festival will occur on Second Street for those 21 years of age and older.
On Sunday, July 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. community members can participate in a contest to climb the M at Platte Mound.
At 4:30 p.m. Monday, July 19, a brat and burger sale will occur at Katie’s Garden, adjacent to the chamber at 275 U.S. Business 151.
Platteville Regional Chamber’s annual Party in the Park “Salute to Volunteers” will occur at 5 p.m. July 22 at City Park, followed by a concert.
Trinity Episcopal Church will host a fish boil from 5 to 7 p.m. July 23 at 250 Market St.
The Hometown Festival Art & Craft Fair will occur from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 24 at City Park.
The week concludes with the Southwest Christian Music Festival from 1 to 4:30 p.m. July 25 at City Park.
For more information, visit www.platteville.com or call 608-348-8888.