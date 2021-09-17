PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Prompted by a desire to expand the city’s tax base, Platteville Common Council members are formalizing a policy to guide the provision of public dollars to offset private developers’ costs when they create new housing subdivisions.
Under a proposal discussed this week, the city would offer developers a base reimbursement of 25% of installation costs of sewer and water mains, streets, sidewalks and communications conduit. Moreover, reimbursement could increase to 35% or even 45% if homes are constructed and occupied within an expedited time frame.
“All of this is with the intention to spur development, so the sweeter the cake … the more enticing it’s going to be,” said City Manager Adam Ruechel.
Even if the city’s tax base grows, it could take several years to recoup the dollars used for developer incentives. Some hypothetical scenarios project an eight- to 15-year return on investment.
The policy would not apply to subdivisions that are constructed within a tax increment financing district, where incentives are offered under special state rules.
Council Member Eileen Nickels preferred advertising a set dollar amount rather than a percentage of developers’ costs. It would be difficult to establish a general policy that suggests money is available, only to turn a developer away for lack of funds.
“Once that word gets out, a developer knows that if they want to do something, they should probably start now because that money will be spent, first come first serve,” Nickels said.
Ruechel recommended adopting an open-ended policy with the stipulation that the city will consider incentives on a case-by-case basis. Council members also intend to periodically review the amount of dollars available for housing projects.
Council Member Isaac Shanley suggested that the city offer funds with stipulations that developers agree to certain design parameters, such as lot and building size.
Recently, housing developer Michael Osterholz presented plans for a 34-unit pocket neighborhood within the Golden Heights Estates subdivision located on the city’s south side.
The plans triggered discussion among residents, who questioned his purview to plat parcels that might not conform to the sizes of neighboring properties. A developer may do so if lot sizes and spacing between homes remain within standards outlined in city ordinance.
“Now, if he wants to go and do a 20-lot subdivision that meets all the requirements on his own and not ask for any city money, then we wouldn’t have any reason to put up (requirements),” Shanley said.
The council intends to vote on the policy at its Sept. 28 meeting and consider a revised proposal from Osterholz concerning his development plans for Golden Heights Estates.