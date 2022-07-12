Authorities said a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after a collision with a deer Saturday near Dubuque.

Christopher J. Lonergan, 61, of East Dubuque, Ill., was transported by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

A report states that Lonergan was operating a motorcycle south on U.S. 52/Southwest Arterial at about 6:30 p.m. when a deer entered the roadway and struck his motorcycle.

The report indicates that Lonergan was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.