Authorities said a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after a collision with a deer Saturday near Dubuque.
Christopher J. Lonergan, 61, of East Dubuque, Ill., was transported by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
A report states that Lonergan was operating a motorcycle south on U.S. 52/Southwest Arterial at about 6:30 p.m. when a deer entered the roadway and struck his motorcycle.
The report indicates that Lonergan was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
