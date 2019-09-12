A classic rock group that was part of a big-drawing show its previous time in Dubuque will return to the city in November.
Little River Band will take the stage at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Five Flags Center, the facility announced this morning. The facility shared the announcement with the Telegraph Herald prior to making it publicly.
The band had six hits crack the top 10 on the Billboard Top 100 chart in the late 1970s and early 1980s — “Reminiscing,” “The Night Owls,” “Lonesome Loser,” “Lady,” “Take It Easy on Me” and “Cool Change.”
Its worldwide album and CD sales and digital downloads have topped 30 million, according to a press release. The group was inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association Hall of Fame in 2004.
Little River Band performed at America’s River Festival in Dubuque in 2017, on a night in which Styx was the headliner. The concert drew about 6,300 attendees.
Tickets to the upcoming Dubuque concert start at $35, plus fees. They will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Five Flags box office and FiveFlagsCenter.com.