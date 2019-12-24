DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Police said an intoxicated Dyersville man scuffled with, then pointed a gun at a diner owner after he was asked to leave the establishment Saturday night.
The gun was wrestled away by the owner, and no injuries were reported.
Brian M. Wells, 58, is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with two counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and one count each of carrying weapons and public intoxication. His next court hearing is set for Jan. 8.
Dyersville police responded to Joe’s 2nd St. Diner on Second Street Northeast at about 10:05 p.m. Saturday. Court documents state that Wells already was intoxicated when he entered the establishment a short time earlier to use a restroom and he urinated “all over the restroom floor.”
Diner owner Joseph G. Menge, 34, told Wells to leave, but “Wells became confrontational and got into Menge’s face,” documents state. Menge gave Wells a slight push, but that caused the intoxicated man to start to fall over and he grabbed Menge. Both men then wrestled on the floor.
Diner employee Kelsey A. Roddick, 24, approached to try to help.
“Wells then grabbed a loaded, .22-caliber Beretta pistol off of his person and pointed it at Menge’s chest and head area,” court documents state. “Roddick was standing directly behind Menge in the line of fire, placing them both in fear.
“Menge then managed to wrestle the gun out of Wells’ hands.”
Police reported that the gun had a round in the chamber and that the safety was off.
Documents state that while being interviewed by law enforcement, Wells admitted to being drunk and tried to stand up several times but was not steady on his feet.
“While speaking with Wells, he admitted to drinking before he arrived at the (diner) and did not know what was going on,” documents state. “He also admitted that he had a gun and was wondering where it was. While waiting for (Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department) deputies to arrive, Wells continued to yell profanities at Menge.”