Only a few of the soldiers gathered in the training room actually looked the part.
While those few wore U.S. Army fatigues, the remaining dozen or so training participants wore clothes considered “work casual,” with plenty of polo shirts and khaki pants.
The idea was to remove reminders of military rank from the day’s discussion, according to Capt. Louis Goldstein.
“Sometimes, rank can be a barrier in discussions of mental health,” he said.
Goldstein, 37, is headquarters commander and plans officer for the Dubuque-based 389th Engineer Battalion of the U.S. Army Reserves.
Recently at Dubuque’s U.S. Army Reserve center, 10679 Airport Road, Goldstein helped lead a training for reservists aimed at protecting individuals who play a significant role in the defenses of the United States.
“We’re bringing soldiers in for suicide intervention training,” Goldstein said.
Army Reserve officials recently provided the Telegraph Herald with an inside look at the center, which houses two companies of the 389th Engineer Battalion. On this day, reservists from several Midwestern states gathered to learn how to reduce the incidence of suicide among soldiers.
“We’re bringing soldiers in to give them more tools to address issues the Army has prioritized,” Goldstein said. “There were 305 U.S. Army soldiers who died by suicide in 2018, the last year with complete, concrete numbers. This is personal to me — I knew two of them.”
‘BASICALLY AN ON-CALL FORCE’
Staff Sgt. Matthew Petersen, 31, of Marion, Iowa, is a reservist serving in the 389th Engineer Battalion.
“I always wanted to join the military, and this gave me an opportunity to do that,” he said.
Petersen has been a reservist since 2008, and he serves as a platoon sergeant.
“I’m a special education teacher on the civilian side,” he said. “(The Reserve) gives me the opportunity to follow that passion as well as join the military. Education is my area that I deeply care about, so not only can I work with children but I can work with adults as they grow as individuals and as soldiers.”
The name of U.S. Army Reserve explains its national defense role. Reservists are soldiers who supplement the country’s active-duty, full-time soldiers, and they can be mobilized to full-time duty when the country’s defensive obligations require it.
“The way we work in our national defense, the reserves fill gaps for the active component (of the U.S. Army),” Goldstein said.
Nationally, the Reserve consists of about 200,000 soldiers and civilian employees and 2,000 units that supplement the regular U.S. Army.
When not on active duty, reserve soldiers typically train one weekend per month, a role known as “battle assembly,” and for continuous weeks during the year for “annual training.”
Most reservists join the force by an enlistment arrangement known as a “Six and Two.”
“It’s a six-year obligation,” Goldstein said. “You go to your drills once a month, and you go to annual training. You are actively showing up in uniform. At the end of that six years, soldiers have a choice. They can extend for two years — so they remain active to fill out their contract for eight years, where they remain actively drilling — or they can do what we call ‘IRR:’ Inactive Ready Reserve. That’s where they take those two years at the end of their contract, and they can say, ‘I don’t want to actively drill, but I want to remain in the reserves.’”
Inactive Ready Reserve soldiers were crucial when the Army deployed troops to Iraq and Afghanistan, Goldstein said.
“They are basically an on-call force,” he said.
Reservists serve as one of three tiers of the Army.
“The Army is broken up into what we call ‘compos,’” Goldstein said. “Compo 1, Compo 2 and Compo 3. Compo 1 is your active-duty Army. They are all of the active (Army members). ... Compo 2 is the entirety of the National Guard, and the Army Reserve is Compo 3.”
Goldstein said the reserves constitute the bulk of the Army’s engineering and medical assets.
“When Compo 1 goes in (to a situation), they are going to take the first hits and they are going to do what they need to go do,” Goldstein said. “We as the reserves are there to fill the gaps, and we have the assets and the training so that as the mission changes, we can go in and plug in holes and can be utilized.”
The Army Reserve’s 389th Battalion is devoted to supplying the U.S. Army with engineering personnel and equipment — assets in military terminology.
“All of our (battalion) soldiers — whether it’s here or outside the state — we are all engineer soldiers or we are units supporting the engineers in their mission,” Goldstein said. “We’re the guys who go in and construct the bases. We construct the defensive positions. We have the training to be additional forces in a breach operation. We have firefighting assets, which are key for airfields and ammo dumps. We have a route-clearance unit. In Afghanistan and Iraq, those were the guys who were finding the roadside bombs and IEDs.”
Dubuque serves as the headquarters for the battalion, and there are two companies based at the Dubuque center. The Headquarters Company, or HHC, supports all of the staff for the battalion. The Forward Support Company, or FSC, provides maintenance for the battalion.
“The mission of the two units here is supporting our other companies, so they have the ability to go execute the missions that they need to do,” Goldstein said. “Between the two companies, if we’re all here for a drill, we have about 110 of us. I’ve got soldiers from Iowa and Illinois. I have one who comes all the way from Kansas. I have one who comes from Minnesota. They are coming from all over the place.”
The battalion also includes a route clearance company in Kansas City, Mo., a vertical construction company in Davenport, Iowa, separate combat engineering and firefighting companies in Des Moines, an engineer construction company in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and a combat engineer company in Machesney Park, Ill.
“We keep communications open and supply lines open,” Goldstein said of the 389th Battalion’s soldiers. “We make sure that from where the supplies are kept to where the front-line troops are, that in-between space is kept clear so we can keep supplies moving. We supplement all of that.”
‘I LOVE WHAT I DO’
Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Hoffmann, 43, of Marshfield, Wis., joined the Army Reserve in December 1995. He began drilling in Dubuque in April and was among the soldiers attending the recent suicide intervention training.
Hoffmann said he joined the reserves to fulfill an obligation he felt to past soldiers.
“I studied a lot of history; I studied a lot about World War II and just had a lot of respect for those individuals that served,” Hoffmann said. “I thought, I am able and fit and somebody needs to defend the country.”
Hoffmann works for a rail transportation company in his civilian life. He has been deployed overseas twice with the reserves.
“I’m a combat engineer, and I’ve been to Iraq during 2003-04 and Afghanistan in 2010-11,” Hoffmann said. “I have experience, and I want to be able to pass that on to the (other reserve) soldiers to make sure they’re prepared for whatever deployments they may have in the future.”
Goldstein joined the Army Reserve as a 17-year-old in 2002, in the wake of the Sept. 11 terror attacks against the U.S.
“When 9/11 happened, I was 16 and living in Turkey as a foreign exchange student,” he said. “My sophomore year in high school I was a 16-year-old in Istanbul, Turkey — 9/11 happened four days after I got to the country. I came home to Minnesota in July of 2002, and a recruiter was in school one of those first weeks.”
Goldstein took the opportunity to join the Reserve.
“I signed up and did a program called ‘Split Ops,’” he said. “You join as a high-schooler, or you join in college. What the Army offers is, during (the first) summer break (from school), you go to basic (training). You come back and finish up what schooling you need to finish, and then you go back and finish what we call your advanced individual training, AIT, and that’s when you get your MOS-specific training — your (military) job. So, my junior to senior year summer vacation was basic training. I came back and finished up my senior year of high school, and then I went back and became a combat engineer and I’ve been that ever since.”
Many reserve soldiers are organized into what are called troop program units, or TPUs.
The TPUs could be considered “classic” reservists, in that they train the one weekend per month and two weeks per year.
“I love what I do,” Hoffmann said. “The people you meet — the soldiers you serve with — are lifelong friends. I still hang out with my battle buddies twice a year at least. Our families get together.”
Goldstein served on the TPU side of the reserves from 2002 until 2015.
“I was enlisted until 2015, then I switched over to the officer side,” he said.
When he became an officer, Goldstein also became a soldier known as active guard reserve, or AGR.
Such soldiers are considered full-time, active-duty soldiers.
“We just work for the reserves,” Goldstein said.
‘WE SPEAK DIFFERENT LANGUAGES’
Since Goldstein is a full-time soldier, his “day job” is staffing the Dubuque center. He has served in Dubuque since 2020 and knows the Army could eventually post him somewhere else.
Since 2020, he has encountered some confusion among the public about the two supplemental forces.
Active-duty troops are federal, Goldstein explained. National Guard troops are not.
“They are state troops — they are controlled by the states and are state-funded,” he said. “They have a state chain of command and a federal chain of command. If you went over to the National Guard facility over by the (Dubuque County) fairgrounds, they have a full-time staff just like us, but all of their full-time staff are National Guardsmen. All of my full-time staff are all reservists.”
Goldstein has had practice explaining the differences between Guardsmen and reservists.
“We are federal troops,” he said. “I can’t go out and do certain things that a National Guard member can do because they are state-oriented, whereas I am federally oriented. All our funding is federal. We can partner with the National Guard.”
Military life is punctuated by acronyms, and Goldstein said contrasting acronyms between state and federal troops highlight the differences between the two supplemental forces when they congregate as partners.
“We’re similar, but if you got two of us in a room, trying to problem solve, it’s funny to hear us talk,” Goldstein said. “They have state acronyms for things and we have different processes and different verbiage for things. We’re both wearing the same uniform but we speak different languages.”
‘THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE’
Sgt. Stephanie Guerrero, 24, of Dubuque, has served in the reserves for seven years.
“I’m originally from Rock Falls, Ill.,” she said.
Guerrero joined after meeting with a recruiter at her school. Like Goldstein, she works full time for the reserves as a member of the center’s staff.
“I really enjoy it,” Guerrero said. “I help the AGRs with human resource tasks.”
The 389th Engineer Battalion was activated in Dubuque on July 17, 1947.
The center led a nomadic existence in Dubuque until a little more than 50 years ago.
Lt. Col. James Wormley established the headquarters first in the Dubuque Chamber of Commerce offices, then in the basement of his home. The B&I Building, now known as the Fisher Building, was next, followed by the American Legion Building (since torn down), the top floor of the Historic Federal Building, the Glover Building (since demolished) and on to a renovated Illinois Central Railroad warehouse.
By 1969, plans had been made to move the Dubuque-based reserves to a new home near Dubuque Regional Airport.
The Army Reserves and Naval Reserves would share the facility, designed by local architects. The Naval Reserves would relocate from World War II-vintage Quonset huts along Front Street in Dubuque’s North End.
The 33,000-square-feet center was constructed in 1970 at a cost of $1 million. The facility opened in the spring of 1971 and housed Army and Naval Reserve units until 2007, when Dubuque’s Naval Reserve Center was decommissioned as part of a series of facility closures recommended by the U.S. Defense Department.
Dubuque’s Army Reserve Center has been named in memory of Spc. Ronald D. Rennison since July 10.
Rennison was a Dubuque native who was one of 292 service members who lost their lives in Operation Desert Storm in 1991.
Maj. Troy Froistad, 45, of Asbury, Iowa, is another of a handful of full-time staff members at Dubuque’s Army Reserve center.
Froistad has been in the reserves for 27 years. He spent the first seven or so years as a TPU soldier.
“I did the weekend per month and the two to three weeks per year,” he said. “Then, I became a full-time AGR and I have been doing that for about 20 years.”
Originally from Ashland, Neb., Froistad was posted to the Dubuque facility about a year ago. He previously served at Darien, Ill.
Froistad said he recognizes and appreciates the unique status of soldiers in American society.
“How many other jobs do you have where people say, ‘Thank you for your service,’” he asked
‘GOING TO McCOY QUITE A BIT’
Petersen said he views his Army Reserve experiences as a process of individual improvement and growth.
“I’m a huge believer that the only way to grow is to keep moving forward,” he said. “(The reserves) might take away from your civilian time, but you have the opportunity to help other people and the opportunity to be part of an organization that is bettering things. That’s always in the back of your mind.”
Reservists based in Dubuque make regular journeys north, to an Army installation called Fort McCoy, located between Sparta and Tomah, Wis.
“Fort McCoy is one of two big Reserve bases in the Army system,” Goldstein said. “McCoy is our training site. When we need to go qualify for our weapons, we go to McCoy. When our unit needs to go to a demo range, we try to go to McCoy. When we need a training area to practice maneuver skills, we go there. We go to McCoy to get our training and McCoy is a major player in the reserves.”
Goldstein said Dubuque-based reservists can spend their two weeks of annual training at a variety of places.
“It just happens that McCoy has a lot of the assets for what we need to do during those two weeks, so we end up going to McCoy quite a bit,” he said.
‘WE HAVE A DUTY TO EACH OTHER’
Dubuque’s center provided a suitable place for the recent suicide intervention training. Sessions included identifying risk factors and communicating effectively. Goldstein spent time during the training addressing the need to reduce the stigma that can be associated with mental health.
“Prior to 2010, if you spoke up, you were seen as weak,” he said. “(Speaking up) was not the way we were taught in the Army. We were not issued feelings. That’s not the Army now.”
Goldstein said the Army now sees mental health as part of a holistic approach to the well-being of its soldiers.
“We have a duty to each other,” he said.
