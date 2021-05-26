BELLEVUE, Iowa -- A manufactured home in rural Bellevue was destroyed and multiple dogs died in a fire this week, though no other injuries were reported.
The fire at 34846 296th Ave. was reported at about 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, according to a press release from the Bellevue Fire Department.
Firefighters arrived on scene and found found two teenagers attempting to rescue pets from the home. Fire Chief Ken Clasen said the teenagers were not injured.
"Two larger dogs were taken out, but some smaller ones perished in the blaze," he said.
The home and an attached garage are considered a total loss, Clasen said. The release identified the home's owners as Wayne and Anita Maro, though renters lived on the property.
Firefighters were on scene for about three hours, the release states.