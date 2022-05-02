Question: The City of Dubuque has quite a few cameras at various locations around town. Technology is changing constantly. Is there a plan in the city budget to upgrade existing cameras as technology improves?
Answer: David Ness, civil engineer II for the City of Dubuque, said the city’s traffic division cameras — which make up about half of city cameras — are replaced about every five years, which staff plan for when they first install them.
“That’s built into our operating budget,” he said. “(With) new installations, we try not to put in like 100-plus cameras at a time because then we get hit with all of those five years later.”
Ness said new cameras come with improvements such as better compression and resolution and better capabilities to work at night. He also noted that it costs less to replace cameras than to install new ones because of the infrastructure requirements of adding new ones.
Traffic division staff also have been replacing more cameras in city parks, Ness said.
There also are cameras in parking ramps and indoor areas, and they also are on a replacement schedule, Ness said.
City spokesman Randy Gehl wrote in an email that parking ramp cameras are on a five-year replacement plan as the budget allows.
He also wrote that for fiscal year 2023, the traffic department has budgeted to replace nine pan-tilt-zoom camera units at a cost of $28,800 and 116 box cameras at a cost of $139,200. City staff estimate other departments will replace 67 units at a cost of $94,000.