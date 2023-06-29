PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Two people stepped forward this week to be considered for an open seat on the Platteville Common Council.
Platteville residents Bob Gates and Lucas Dresden both have applied for the open District 3 seat, which has been empty since mid-April when former officeholder Barb Daus resigned to move into the District 2 seat.
Daus, the current council president, used to live in District 3 but now resides in District 2 after redistricting. She ran unopposed for the District 2 seat in April after former Council Member Eileen Nickels stepped down.
The city has been seeking a District 3 replacement ever since but was met with an initial lack of interest. The application deadline was extended twice to allow more time to attract viable candidates.
Council members tentatively are set to interview the candidates July 11, according to City Manager Clint Langreck. Members then would discuss the applications and appoint the selected candidate at a later date.
The person who assumes the role will serve until the end of Daus’ original term in April 2024. The seat then will be up for election.
Bob Gates
Gates, 59, said he decided to apply for the open seat after being approached by council members and other residents. While initially hesitant, he said he became more interested in the position as he learned more about it.
“It wasn’t something I was necessarily planning on, but I’ve really enjoyed living in the community and now that I’m retired I have more time on my hands,” Gates said. “I’ve been looking for ways to give back, and this seemed like a good opportunity.”
Gates — a former school counselor — highlighted a particular interest in investing in Platteville Family Aquatic Center and joining the parks and recreation committee to ensure quality access to the city’s recreational opportunities.
Beyond that, he said he does not have a specific agenda item or platform drawing him to the position but expressed interest in making sure District 3 residents have a voice in the city’s decision-making process.
Lucas Dresden
Dresden could not be reached for comment Wednesday, but his application letter states that he was interested in the open council seat after experiencing the city’s “welcoming” atmosphere since his move to the area in 2021.
Dresden works as a resident director at University of Wisconsin-Platteville. He previously worked and lived in Eau Claire, Wis., where he attended the local UW affiliate and served on the student senate.
Since his move, Dresden wrote, he has been impressed with residents’ commitment to community improvement through projects such as the recently completed Platteville Inclusive Playground.
“I was able to see some of the hard work and community effort that went into (the playground), and it encouraged me to begin seeking out ways to be more involved in this community that I am calling home,” Dresden’s letter states.
Dresden wrote that if appointed, he would be interested in pursuing initiatives related to increasing the city’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.