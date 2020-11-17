PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- The City of Platteville seeks representatives for its Taskforce for Inclusion, Diversity and Equity, or TIDE.
The group will be an incubator for policy- and decision-making recommendations that will be advanced to city employees, elected officials and volunteers for further development and implementation, according to a press release.
Common Council members authorized the establishment of the group to include up to 10 at-large community members, two council members, the city manager and a recorder/note-taker. It is anticipated that this group will meet monthly and that the meetings will be organized as open meetings.
The Common Council is accepting letters of interest addressing the skills, experiences and knowledge that potential task force members can share, as well as a home mailing address and/or employer mailing address and preferred email address and phone number.
Letters will be accepted through Nov. 30. It is anticipated that appointments to the group will be made at the Dec. 8 council meeting.
Letters can be sent to City of Platteville Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Task Force, 75 N. Bonson St., Platteville, Wis. 53818. Letters also can be dropped at City Hall at the second floor administrative office or in the outside drop box. Letters also can be submitted through the “Contact Us” section at www.platteville.org/contact.
For more information, call City Manager Adam Ruechel at 608-348-9741.