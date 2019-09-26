Volunteers are sought to tackle projects at local state parks as part of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ third annual Volunteer Day on Saturday, Sept. 28.
More than 40 parks across the state will host volunteer events, according to the DNR.
The projects to be tackled at local parks are:
- Bellevue State Park: Picnic table replacement from 1 to 4 p.m. Meet at the Dyas Unit shop, 21466 429th Ave., Bellevue. Volunteers should bring gloves and wear old clothes. For more information, call 563-872-4019.
- Maquoketa Caves State Park: Staining and assembling new picnic tables from 9 a.m. to noon. Meet at the park office, 9688 Caves Road, Maquoketa. Volunteers should wear old clothes. For more information, call 563-652-5833.
- Mines of Spain State Recreation Area: Replacing railroad ties and repairing Lead Mine Trail from 9 a.m. to noon. Meet at E.B. Lyons Nature Center, 8991 Bellevue Heights, Dubuque. Volunteers should bring gloves and water bottles and wear old clothes. For more information, call 563-556-0620.
The volunteer event at Pikes Peak State Park in McGregor set for Saturday has been canceled because of wet conditions.