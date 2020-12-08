For the third year in a row, the Dubuque County Compensation Board approved a salary increase of 10% or more for the Dubuque County sheriff, in the board’s annual recommendation to county supervisors.
In Iowa, county elected officials’ salaries are approved by each county’s board of supervisors. But the salaries must be based on a recommendation from the county’s compensation board. Each county elected official appoints a member of the board to represent his or her position on the committee. Supervisors can increase or decrease officials’ annual raises by percentage points, but it must be the same percentage point for the full list of elected officials.
By law, they can consider the county’s population ranking and cost-of-living trends in making recommendations. Based on state data, Dubuque County’s population is eighth highest in Iowa. But, several county elected officials’ salaries are lower down the state’s list.
Using that reasoning, the Dubuque County Compensation Board has recommended significant raises in the past. In particular, board members have argued that the sheriff’s office is underpaid.
At the annual meeting Monday, Sheriff Joe Kennedy’s representative on the board, Ken Runde — himself a former Dubuque County sheriff — said the sheriff’s salary is $20,000 too low.
“He’s at $115,000 right now,” Runde said. “If you look at the others around him, it averages out that he should be about at the low $130,000s. It’s going to be a $20,000 hit to the county.”
But, the full board argued, that raise is a long time coming.
“Our problem has been — and I’ve been on this board forever — that once we get a position to parity, we just need to keep it at parity,” said Fran Henkels, who represents the Dubuque County attorney’s office. “I have preached over the years, and hoped they would hear me, if we once got them in the right position, then the increases would be relatively small.”
Each elected official’s salary is also tied to a number of deputies under them, whose salaries also increase by the percentage approved by supervisors each year. So, county fund impact would include those as well.
The sheriff’s isn’t the only salary that is lower than the county’s population rank, according to board members. Henkels said the county attorney’s salary is at 11th place statewide currently. The county treasurer’s representative, Bob Felderman, said that position’s salary ranks 10th this year.
Late last year, the compensation board approved a recommendation of a 12% raise for sheriff, a 6% raise for county attorney, auditor, recorder and treasurer, and a 3% increase for supervisors.
But, a split Dubuque County Board of Supervisors reduced all of those by 75%. In part, supervisors who voted for that decision — Dave Baker and Jay Wickham — were frustrated by the compensation board’s recommendation of a double-digit increase for the sheriff position for the second year running.
In 2018, the board had recommended a 14.9% hike for the sheriff’s salary, and an 8.5% increase for the county attorney. But, after being requested to do so by the supervisors, board members reconvened — possibly outside their authority to do so — and decreased their ask to a 5% increase for all elected officials but supervisors, who were recommended to get a 3% raise.
“They thought the initial proposal was too extreme,” said Dan White, who represents the supervisors on the compensation board. “We should put up something that has a better chance of being passed by the supervisors.”
Runde said that Kennedy told him he could “be reasonable” and live with a 5% raise every year for the next four years.
And, Joe Link — who represents the county auditor — proposed a flat increase of 5% for all officials but the supervisors, to put something forward the supervisors might not balk at so readily.
But, that was voted down, because most of the compensation board members believe the supervisors will roll back their recommendation no matter what it is.
“If we go in with a low-ball recommendation, and they roll us back 50%, we’re that much farther behind,” Henkels said.
So, the board unanimously voted for a recommendation of 10% increase for sheriff, and 8% increases for all other elected officials, other than supervisors, whose increase would be 1.5% — the last based on October’s estimated cost of living increase.
At that level, board members said they hope supervisors will not roll back by as high a percentage as last year, and the county can gain ground toward parity with Dubuque County’s population rank.
“I don’t know how I can convince (supervisors) that once we bite the bullet one year, then continue with cost of living increases, it will be easier,” Henkels said.
Henkels, chairman of the board this year, is scheduled to present the recommendation to the board of supervisors in a work session at 11 a.m. Monday.