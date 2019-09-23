The owners of three major businesses in Dubuque are arguing that their properties were overassessed by about $8 million collectively.
The three property-tax appeals have been filed in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County, according to City Assessor Troy Patzner.
The 2019 commercial assessments will be reflected on tax bills received in the fall of 2020 and spring of 2021.
Of the appeals, the largest gap between the city’s assessed value and the figure cited by the business owner is for Farm and Fleet, 2675 Northwest Arterial. The property was assessed at about $9 million, but its owner, Davenport Farm and Fleet, argues it actually is worth $4 million, according to a letter from Patzner. Online property records show the property was valued at almost $8.8 million in 2016, 2017 and 2018.
Also appealing is 4800 Asbury Road Dubuque IA and Hy-Vee Inc., which dispute the value of the grocery store property at 2395 Northwest Arterial. The property was assessed at $5.3 million — just as it had been for the previous three years — but the two companies argue its value is about $3.2 million.
Walgreens Co. also filed an appeal for its store at 55 John F. Kennedy Road. The property was assessed at $1.9 million, but the company says it should be about $1.2 million. Online property records show the property was valued at $2 million in 2016 and at $1.9 million the past two years.