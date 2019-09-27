PEOSTA, Iowa — Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren’s annual fall fundraiser on Thursday night drew big names among Iowa Republicans, including congressional candidates and the chairs of high-impact committees.
About 75 people attended Shannon’s Brews & BBQ Fall Fundraiser at Trackside Bar & Grill, which she and her family own and operate in Peosta. Attendees donated to the Peosta Republican’s re-election campaign as she eyes a third term and heard from the special guests.
Those included Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion, who is running for Iowa’s First Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives held by Abby Finkenauer, D-Dubuque. Hinson told the crowd that she was running as an everyday Iowa mother.
“I’m a mom who drives a minivan, an everyday Iowan who has to go to work and come home to clean Goldfish (crackers) off the floor,” she told the Telegraph Herald. “That’s what people are responding to.”
Before her political career, Hinson was a broadcast journalist in the district.
“(Finkenauer) may be from here, but I am also known here,” she said. “When I had lunch at the Dubuque Mining Co., I had people coming up and asking ‘Are you the TV lady?’ I’ve been off the air for four years. I think that’s a strong positive as a candidate.”
Finkenauer’s office did not respond to a request for comment for this story.
Hinson said she is paying close attention to Finkenauer’s choices in Washington, D.C., and weighing in when she thinks it’s warranted, like earlier Thursday when Hinson issued a statement opposing congressional Democrats’ opening an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
“I’m also trying to make my own story,” Hinson said. “But what’s happening out there is a lot of the reason I’m running.”
Hinson said she thinks the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement is going to be a central focus of the race for the First District. She has called on Finkenauer to insist on a vote for the replacement of the North American Free Trade Agreement, which Trump promised to exit when elected.
“I talked to manufacturers today,” she said. “One of the things they said was, ‘We have to get this done.’”
Lundgren said Hinson was the kind of representative that local residents needed in D.C. She bemoaned “Absent Abby” and insisting that the nickname started during Finkenauer’s time in the Iowa House of Representatives, not when it was used by Trump when he visited the area.
“We need a congresswoman to go and stand up for everyday Iowans, like (U.S.) Sen. (Chuck) Grassley does, like (U.S. Sen.) Joni Ernst does,” Lundgren told the crowd.
But Hinson will have primary opponents, and she met one of them Thursday night.
Darren White, of Bellevue, attended the event to support Lundgren and introduce himself to Hinson, but he was not invited to speak. He admitted that Hinson has the edge in the primary.
“She’s got the name recognition,” he said. “And the goal is to beat Finkenauer. So if (Hinson) makes it through here, she’ll have my support.”
But White said he had a message of his own as well.
“As the debt keeps running away, it needs to be discussed,” he said.
White is a regular candidate for offices in the area, unsuccessfully running for seats on the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors and Dubuque Community School Board in recent years. He also made a brief bid for the First District seat in 2014.
Other Republican attendees included Iowa House Majority Leader Chris Hagenow, House Appropriations Committee Chairman Iowa Rep. Pat Grassley, of New Hartford, and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Lee Hein, of Monticello.
Peosta residents Wanda and Ray Atchison said they will vote for both Lundgren and Hinson. Ray said he appreciated Lundgren’s face time with local residents. Wanda said the Republicans recently won her over from a lifetime as a political independent.
“I don’t like the way things have gone since the 2016 election,” she said. “They can’t get over the fact that someone was elected as president who they don’t like. What they’ve done has made this presidency into a circus.”
Wanda also said she sees a lot of the same “fighter” spirit in Hinson that she sees in Lundgren.