MANCHESTER, Iowa — Teresa Tibbott, “a self proclaimed 100,000% empath”, came to nursing later in life after embracing a workforce development opportunity after being laid off.
According to Tibbott, of Delaware, her interest in health care began when she gave birth to a daughter with disabilities 31 years ago.
“Her health journey guided me to health care,” said Tibbott, now a nurse at Care Initiatives Hospice at Manchester.
Tibbott once worked in assembly at Rockwell Collins but couldn’t see herself being there long term. During layoffs that followed 9/11, she was presented with two paths: unemployment or training for a new career through a workforce development program.
“It was a life-changing moment, a crossroads for me,” she said. “There’s a fork in the road, and which path do you take?”
Tibbott obtained nursing licensure through the program and then pursued a Bachelor of Science in Nursing on her own.
Over the past 21 years, Tibbott has served others through a career in nursing. Beginning at Regional Medical Center, she spent 10 years as a medical/surgical nurse. The next step took her to UnityPoint Health in Dubuque where she embraced quality and case management. Tibbott stepped into orthopedic spine care, where she prepped patients for surgery. The next career move took Tibbott to Hills & Dales in Dubuque, where she became director of compliance and advocacy.
In April 2022, Tibbott joined the Care Initiatives Hospice team.
“I really enjoy palliative care, I’d been exposed to it and had an interest,” she said. “Palliative care was always in the back of my mind. Diving into the work has been a journey.”
Tibbott said her hospice role requires compassion, empathy, patience, presence, listening skills and the willingness to meet people where they are.
“I am blessed because I’m able to help people,” she said. “Dying is a part of life that doesn’t come with a handbook. We are the handbook. We help people cross from curative to palliative, while helping loved ones accept their choice. Being able to guide families through that journey is fulfilling. It’s a very humbling path.”
Tibbott and the hospice team help keep patients comfortable while showing their family and friends how to do the same.
“It’s the hardest journey a person will ever go through being with a loved one or friend as they make the decision to enroll in hospice,” said Tibbott.
Tibbott’s case load ranges from 10 to 18 patients at one time. She teams up with a spiritual counselor who meets the patient where they are spiritually, a social worker who provides psychosocial support and guidance and a bereavement counselor who provides emotional support for a patient’s family during the year after their death.
“The emotional part can be a little draining because you give it your all,” she said, expressing gratitude for the team members who come together in support of the patient and family goals.
For Tibbott, the hardest part of the job is losing people.
“You miss the interactions with them and the time with people. I’ve spent over a year with a client, but sometimes you only get hours. You can make a big impact in a few hours,” she said.
From Tibbott’s perspective, people are afraid of death.
“We don’t grow up around people talking about it. The process of death and what the body goes through is what we’re trained in. We bring peace and dignity to patients and families,” she said. “I want people not to be afraid of the word hospice. It’s a journey, much like wellness.”