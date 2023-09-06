Teresa Tibbott
Manchester native and Delaware resident Teresa Tibbott is more at peace after joining the palliative care team at Care Initiatives Hospice in April 2022.

 Erin LeBelle

MANCHESTER, Iowa — Teresa Tibbott, “a self proclaimed 100,000% empath”, came to nursing later in life after embracing a workforce development opportunity after being laid off.

According to Tibbott, of Delaware, her interest in health care began when she gave birth to a daughter with disabilities 31 years ago.

