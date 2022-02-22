The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Randi J. Pinto, 18, of 2360 Garfield Ave., was arrested at 1:07 a.m. Monday in the 8300 block of Mines of Spain Road on charges of possession of psilocybin mushrooms, of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia.
  • Stephan D. Whitemon, 37, of 3960 Central Ave., was arrested at 12:24 a.m. Monday in the 2400 block of White Street on charges of domestic assault-third or subsequent offense, third-offense operating while under the influence, driving while barred and three counts of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person. Court documents state that Whitemon assaulted Valentria F. Whitemon, 36, and then drove with their three children while under the influence.
  • Gregg D. Coombs, 53, a resident of the Hillcrest Family Services residential facility at 1160 Seippel Road, was arrested at 7:20 p.m. Sunday at the facility on a charge of assault with injury. Court documents state that Coombs assaulted Maximilian J. Deview, 26, another resident of the facility.
  • Corlandis D. Chester, 34, of 2826 Jackson St., was arrested at 12:02 p.m. Sunday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Chester assaulted Doneta L. Dixon, 33, of the same address.

