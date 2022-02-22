The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Randi J. Pinto, 18, of 2360 Garfield Ave., was arrested at 1:07 a.m. Monday in the 8300 block of Mines of Spain Road on charges of possession of psilocybin mushrooms, of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia.
Stephan D. Whitemon, 37, of 3960 Central Ave., was arrested at 12:24 a.m. Monday in the 2400 block of White Street on charges of domestic assault-third or subsequent offense, third-offense operating while under the influence, driving while barred and three counts of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person. Court documents state that Whitemon assaulted Valentria F. Whitemon, 36, and then drove with their three children while under the influence.
Gregg D. Coombs, 53, a resident of the Hillcrest Family Services residential facility at 1160 Seippel Road, was arrested at 7:20 p.m. Sunday at the facility on a charge of assault with injury. Court documents state that Coombs assaulted Maximilian J. Deview, 26, another resident of the facility.
Corlandis D. Chester, 34, of 2826 Jackson St., was arrested at 12:02 p.m. Sunday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Chester assaulted Doneta L. Dixon, 33, of the same address.