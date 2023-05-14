When Anna Meadows was younger, she felt like there wasn’t a lot to do around Dubuque.
Sure, she had her friends from school, but there weren’t many places for them to hang out. And even when something interesting did come to town, she sometimes wouldn’t hear about it until the event already had passed.
Now 29, Meadows said her view has changed in recent years as more spots crop up aimed at offering Dubuque’s younger residents a place to go and socialize. She has become a frequent visitor of Dubuque’s many music venues and said her job as a young business owner also has allowed her to get more involved in the area.
“I definitely feel like in the past 10 years … there’s been an increase in the number of places aimed at just having fun,” she said. “And it’s been really cool seeing places pop up that bring something to the culture of the town like the Millwork District and the music festivals that have started.”
That changing mindset is exactly what area leaders hope to see from young adults in the tri-state area as efforts continue to attract and retain more millennial and Generation Z residents, a group local experts say will become increasingly important in the years to come to ensure communities’ future success.
As older generations begin to retire, area experts say those age groups will be key in addressing workplace needs, and recruiting younger residents also ensures cities keep their population — and tax base — high.
That fact has driven various public-private partnerships in Dubuque to attract and retain younger residents, and local 20-somethings also have taken steps of their own to build a home in the area.
“We consistently hear from (new residents) how unique and unexpected they find Dubuque,” said Greater Dubuque Development Corp. Director of Workforce Programming Nic Hockenberry. “... So I do think there’s potential in our area to attract some of that (younger) age group to come to Dubuque and show them what we have to offer.”
By the numbers
According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey five-year estimates, there were nearly 9,800 adults ages 20 to 29 living in the city of Dubuque in 2021, an increase of about 470 from 2016.
At the county level, however, increases were smaller because of migration out of the area from smaller surrounding communities. In 2021, 13,006 20-somethings lived in the county, a little less than 100 more than 2016.
Census data also shows that between the 2010 and 2020 decennial censuses, nearly half the young adults who had lived in the tri-state area at age 16 had moved away by the age of 26.
Hockenberry said GDDC hopes to see those figures improve as part of the organization’s five-year plan to increase the tri-state area population by 5,000 people, which Hockenberry called a “stretch goal.”
To do so, GDDC plans to work with area employers and universities to identify potential “homecoming” candidates — those with a connection to Dubuque that increases their likelihood of relocating. People who moved away for college are one example, as well as workers who might have stayed in the area briefly for an internship or training.
While that growth is not expected to come from just young adults, that is one group the organization has targeted for increased recruitment efforts because of their relatively higher willingness to relocate compared to older generations.
“We’re looking to attract people who can actually pronounce Dubuque,” Hockenberry said. “We’re looking at people who have heard of us before or are familiar with the Midwest because it’s going to be a lot harder to attract someone here from San Diego, for example.”
Work also is underway on the organization’s “You Can Be Great Here” campaign, which includes a website and resource materials for people interested in moving to Dubuque or who recently have relocated.
Beyond those efforts, Hockenberry said a mix of private and public initiatives will be needed to pull in younger residents and create a city where they can thrive both at and after work.
Leveraging area schools
Local colleges provide the largest influx of young adults to the area each year, meaning finding ways to get students to stick around is one key way the city could boost its younger population.
Some area employers already have started working to find ways to capitalize on that fact by offering internship opportunities of funding assistance to students looking to stick around.
UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, for example, offers the senior student promise program, through which local students can apply for financial assistance in their final year of school in return for pledging to work at Finley after graduation. Eleven people have signed agreements since the program started in August.
“Right now, it’s primarily (registered nurses) because that’s where we’re really seeing the need for more people,” said Zoe Coyss, UnityPoint Health regional director of human resources. “But we’ve also been working with the schools to advertise our sign-on bonuses and retention bonuses.”
Graduates at area technical and community colleges are the most likely to stick around after graduation, with 95% of Northeast Iowa Community College students and 70% of Southwest Wisconsin Technical College students taking jobs in their respective regions.
Of local graduates, around one-third of students from University of Dubuque, Clarke University and Loras College remain in the tri-state area, according to data provided by the schools.
At University of Wisconsin-Platteville, that figure is closer to about 13% of students over the last five years.
Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals has worked to bolster those numbers by connecting college students with area professionals for a mentorship program that began about a year and a half ago.
YP itself is aimed at professionals under 40, and the mentorship program connects students with young professionals for a low-stakes opportunity for professional development and exploration.
“It’s not a rigid, high-pressure thing,” said Dubuque YP Co-Director of Student Outreach Matt Thole, 25. “It’s more about exposing them to young professionals in our community and get them acclimated to what Dubuque has to offer that they might not otherwise know if they were just going to their classes and back home.”
Keeping connected
In addition to established mentorship programs and networking events, some local young adults have taken it upon themselves to find and build groups of their own, such as Dubuque Unidos.
The group started four years ago as a series of social gatherings at people’s homes after a group of young Latinx locals connected at a mutual friend’s baby shower. That event was a sort of lightbulb moment for those in attendance, who all had previously experienced moments of feeling alone in a predominantly White city.
“When you see Latinos here, you kind of assume they might be passing through or visiting,” said Enoc Sanchez, 28, a Dubuque-based insurance agent at New York Life Insurance Company. “But that day it was like we all looked at each other and went, ‘Oh wait, you actually live here? And you actually live here? And you too?’”
The group has since grown into Dubuque Unidos, a group that pushes for cultural empowerment for the area’s Latinx population through community-wide events, with a special emphasis on supporting young professionals.
By creating their own group, Unidos member Arantxa Martinez Resendiz said members have been able to ensure that activities and events are available around town that are created for and by other young Latinx individuals to connect with one another.
“We face a bias because we are young and some might deem that as a negative for not having enough experience and we face a bias around our cultural identity,” she said. “This is why you start seeing young professionals create their own groups to make a difference in the community — to have a say.”
The Dubuque Jaycees is another social group aimed at young professionals ages 21 to 40. The group hosts monthly meetings and offers members a variety of volunteer and professional development opportunities around Dubuque.
Brenna Burgart, 28, is a visiting professor at Clarke University and is one of the Jaycees’ current vice presidents and oversees the group’s volunteer efforts.
She joined the group over a year ago and said the friends she made there have helped her through some difficult times since.
“Pretty much right after I joined, I lost my mom, and that’s one of the things that actually really connected me with the group because they were all there for me and helped me in different ways,” she said. “They just bring you right into the group, so it’s kind of become a family of its own.”
Other groups that have popped up to connect younger residents with one another include recreational sports teams, book clubs and Bible studies, among others. Some of those groups are specifically aimed at young adults, while others include that age range as well as other generations.
Brothers Ben Degen, 24, and Devin Degen, 25, play rugby together with the Dubuque Riverboat Gamblers, a local recreational team that practices in Asbury, Iowa. Most of the team is under 30, and they travel around the state to compete on the weekends.
Ben moved to Dubuque from the brothers’ hometown in northwestern Iowa to attend Loras College. Devin followed later after graduating from the University of Iowa in Iowa City. As evidenced by the jokes and jabs exchanged before practice, both have made friends on the team.
“I’ve actually really enjoyed my time (in Dubuque),” Devin said before the practice. “I live downtown, so I’ve been able to meet people in that scene and then with things like this team, as well.”
New take on old needs
In addition to social opportunities, many of the other amenities that are attractive to 20-somethings are the same as those that attract residents of any other age — a low cost of living, access to affordable housing and a robust job market, to name a few.
That means initiatives to improve any of those circumstances in Dubuque and the tri-state area will have a general buoying effect across all ages. However, the way millennial and Gen Z residents — those born between 1981 and 2012 — seek to fill those amenities can look a little bit different.
Using housing as an example, Platteville (Wis.) Area Industrial Development Corp. Director Abigail Haas said younger people today are more content to rent or own smaller homes than generations that preceded them, allowing them to use the money saved to go out to eat with friends or travel with loved ones.
As that trend continues, Haas said bolstering rental stock is becoming increasingly important to recruitment and retention of younger residents and workers.
“With my parents’ generation, everyone wanted a four-bedroom home with a big yard out back,” Haas said. “Now, younger generations are happy to rent for a while or own a smaller home to cut down on (time and money) spent maintaining the home.”
Younger residents also are more likely to look for pet-friendly lodgings and amenities. Millennials and Generation Z made up nearly half the pet-owning population in the U.S. last year, according to the American Pet Products Association’s 2022 survey.
For renters, having a pet can come with added fees or “pet rents.”
“As somebody who’s a pet owner and rents, Dubuque is a very hard place to find living areas that are affordable,” Burgart said. “For the younger generations, that’s a big turnoff because a lot of people tend to do pets before they do kids.”
Dog parks, groomers and other pet-friendly spaces were among things listed by 20-somethings who spoke with the Telegraph Herald about how the city could improve conditions for younger residents.
Finding, fostering the younger scene
One of the most frequently cited requests among those who spoke with the Telegraph Herald, however, was a desire for more places for young adults to meet other residents their own age outside of work.
Local bars frequently were cited as the top place to meet new people, though there was a general consensus among those interviewed that more could be done to offer social options not rooted in going out to drink.
“There’s quite a few really nice bars in the area, but it would be great to have some other things to do, too,” said Noah Hayes, a 23-year-old business analyst at John Deere Dubuque Works. “It’d be nice to have some recreational activities that don’t have to do with drinking.”
Local young adults offered a variety of suggestions for ways to fill that gap, from increasing green space and outdoor seating to allow people to socialize outside in the warmer months to offering more after-hours social opportunities such as cooking or pottery classes.
The Millwork District and Dubuque Farmers Market were two frequently cited examples of positive places to mingle with other young adults, and several people commented on the increasing walkability of downtown Dubuque as a positive change they would like to see continue.
“I feel like Dubuque has really taken a lot of strides the last 10 years or so in seeing what people want and what people need,” said Jenna Weber, 23, a library assistant at Carnegie-Stout Public Library who said she enjoys going to the Millwork District with friends. “So keeping up with that and increasing those options would be great.”
Growing small towns, too
Efforts also are underway to attract and retain young residents in other area communities, too, though the scale of those efforts looks different in smaller towns.
Haas said most rural communities have smaller budgets, so the focus should be on projects that offer the most bang for their buck such as splash pads or dog parks, both of which are popular with young families.
She highlighted an ongoing community center and library construction project in Benton, Wis., as a good local example of community-centered initiatives that appeal to young residents.
Once built, the community center will include several co-working spaces in the library, which guarantees access to reliable internet.
“By having that co-working space, they’re saying, ‘Hey, come work in Benton’ because if you work remotely, they know that there will be a place with reliable internet and a place to be successful,” Haas said.
Erin Vaske, 23, of Holy Cross, Iowa, is a member of Dyersville Young Professionals, a networking group for professionals under 40 in the area.
She said in recent years she has noticed a lot of local business growth she believes will help recruit and retain younger residents such as herself.
“I really like that over the past couple years, we’ve gained a lot of little coffee shops or bookstores (in the more rural areas),” Vaske said. “I think most people my age really like the vibe that those little local shops give, and they’re very Instagram-able.”
Sam Deutmeyer, 26, is a manager at Dyersville’s Deutmeyer Auto Advantage and is also a member of Dyersville YP.
He grew up in the area and said he believes small towns such as his can work to attract younger residents by leveraging and marketing the safe, family-friendly atmosphere many young families are looking for.
He also expressed a hope that growth at the local industrial park would bolster the local job market.
“I’ve come to truly love Dyersville in terms of what it offers for family life. Raising a kid in this town is relatively easy compared to the rest of the world,” he said. “I think (the city) has really been moving in the right direction.”
