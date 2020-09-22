Healthy, nutritious drinks are on tap at a new Dyersville business.
nuYOU, located at 248 First Ave. E, Suite B, serves healthy replacement shakes and “metabolism-boosting” teas.
“A lot of people in Dyersville are health-conscious,” said owner Mecalle Wainwright. “When we came out here, we noticed a lot of walkers. I think this is a great place to help people start getting healthier.”
Drinks made at nuYOU can be used as either replacement drinks or supplement drinks, according to Wainwright.
Wainwright knows she might have customers come in who are new to replacement and supplement drinks. She said she will ask new customers about their health goals.
Wainwright believes the COVID-19 pandemic has made people more health-conscious.
“A lot of people have been refocusing on their health,” she said. “They have been staying at home all the time and not necessarily watching what they are eating.”
nuYOU is open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 6 a.m. to noon Saturday.