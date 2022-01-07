MANCHESTER, Iowa — Several of the new priorities identified by Manchester officials would provide incentives for steps taken to beautify the city.
City Council and staff members met this week for a goal-setting work session, during which no formal action was taken by council.
In addition to reviewing ongoing initiatives and projects, officials suggested new goals to tackle over the next few years.
Council and staff members voted on the ideas, selecting four top goals to tackle.
The goal that garnered the most votes was to establish a city ordinance requiring that trees be planted in new subdivisions.
“The canopy we used to have in Manchester used to be just beautiful and keep things cool,” Mayor Connie Behnken said. “I see all these new subdivisions going up, and there’s no trees.”
Partnering with the downtown community on steps for beautification was another top goal identified by officials.
City Clerk Erin Learn said the sidewalks in the downtown area are in need of repair.
“When you go to cross on the crosswalks, you get people that fall,” she said. “The guys do the best they can trying to do upkeep on those, but we’ve made our downtown a destination, and our sidewalks are hazardous.”
City Manager Tim Vick suggested providing incentives for downtown property owners to repair sidewalks and that other items, such as trash cans and benches, should be added to the area.
He noted that the Keep Iowa Beautiful Hometown Pride program could aid in the downtown beautification process. Finding a volunteer committee for the program is also one of the city’s ongoing goals for the near future.
Another goal would create a program for residential properties similar to one already in place for business owners.
The city’s commercial grant program provides financial incentives to business owners who make improvements that increase a building’s market value.
Council Member Tania Bradley suggested that the city should offer something similar for residential properties, especially older houses.
She said other Iowa cities that offer incentives for residential property improvements stipulate that the building materials and contractors all must be local, which would keep dollars in the community.
“I just thought it was a great opportunity that we’re somewhat overlooking,” she said.
Gathering drone footage of the city and county parks was another top initiative. Vick said the footage would be used to promote the city and be featured among other website updates.
Vick will share preliminary plans to work toward the discussed goals. More concrete steps will be discussed at future council meetings.